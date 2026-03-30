America's 250th Kicks Off with 250,000 Idaho Potatoes in Record-Breaking Display

MITCHELL, S.D., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the United States' 250th birthday, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) and County Fair Foods unveiled the world's largest Idaho® potato display, built using 250,000 Idaho potatoes as a patriotic tribute to America's agricultural heritage and community spirit.

Stars, Stripes & Idaho Potatoes: Volunteers from VFW Post 2750 stand in front of a record-breaking display built from 250,000 Idaho potatoes during a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary on Monday, March 30, 2026, in Mitchell, S.D.

Unveiled just ahead of National Tater Day on March 31, the quarter-million-spud installation highlights the role Idaho potatoes have played in feeding American families for generations. Constructed with 250,000 Idaho potatoes—enough to make five million French fries—the display brings to life the scale and impact of America's favorite vegetable.

"This was a fun, meaningful way to celebrate America's 250th while spotlighting a potato that's no stranger to attention," said Ross Johnson, VP of Retail and International for IPC. "County Fair Foods took it to another level by building the world's largest Idaho potato display!"

The event brought together veterans, families, local shoppers, and city leaders, reflecting the strong sense of community pride in Mitchell. "We were proud to host an event that celebrates both America's 250th birthday and the Idaho potato farmers who help feed our country," said Mayor Jordan Hanson, City of Mitchell. "Seeing County Fair Foods build the world's largest Idaho potato display in our community highlights the importance of agriculture, local business, and patriotism working together to honor our nation's history."

The celebration also supported hunger relief efforts through a partnership with Feeding South Dakota. County Fair Foods coordinated a retail-driven donation effort to help provide meals to families across the region, reinforcing the spirit of giving back during America's milestone anniversary.

"We are grateful for partners like the Idaho Potato Commission and County Fair Foods who help make events like this possible," said Susanne Gale, Feeding South Dakota. "When agriculture and retail come together, it helps us reach people in need and strengthens communities across South Dakota."

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, IPC is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous "Grown in Idaho®" seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho's growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation, and rich volcanic soil give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste, and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions differentiate them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit idahopotato.com.

SOURCE Idaho Potato Commission