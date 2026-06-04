Americans Feel Successful at the Grill Long Before They Master It, New Prairie Fresh® Survey Finds

An uncovered confidence/ competence gap shows key barbecue fundamentals like smoke, temperature and pork preparation are still widely misunderstood

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans fire up their grills this summer to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, barbecue remains one of the country's most enduring traditions. New research from the American-owned pork brand Prairie Fresh® reveals Americans' confidence in their barbecue skills often develops well before core techniques fully take hold, highlighting how natural and rewarding grilling can feel even as key fundamentals are still being learned. In fact, the findings show Americans' confidence in their barbecue skills exceeds their actual competence by 32 percent, underscoring a confidence/competence gap between how grilling feels and how it is truly mastered over time.

The 'State of Barbecue Report: Understanding America's Grill Gap', based on responses from more than 1,500 U.S. adults who grill or barbecue, found that self‑reported confidence exceeds demonstrated understanding of essential barbecue skills, including safe cooking temperatures, preparation techniques and protein handling, by roughly one‑third, underscoring the disconnect between how barbecue feels and how it is learned over time.

That dynamic reflects barbecue's defining traits of rewarding confidence early. While nearly 80 percent cannot accurately describe a smoke ring, three in four Americans say their barbecue rarely turns out worse than expected, reinforcing how quickly the grill can feel comfortable and successful even as deeper techniques continue to develop.

At the same time, the research shows that confidence becomes less consistent as complexity increases. Familiar methods such as gas and charcoal grilling tend to feel intuitive, while more advanced approaches including smoking and reverse searing introduce variables that require greater precision and control.

"Barbecue has always been about more than just the food. It is about bringing people together and creating experiences that feel rewarding," said Ozlem Worpel, vice president of marketing and innovation at Seaboard Foods. "Our research shows people feel confident, even when fundamentals are developing. That creates an opportunity to make barbecue more approachable by helping people build practical skills they can use at home."

To help close the competence gap, Prairie Fresh is introducing the Barbecue Personality Quiz, an interactive tool designed to help grillers discover their barbecue persona, better understand their approach, and identify opportunities to improve. Based on research into how Americans grill today, the quiz provides personalized guidance, tips and tools to help consumers build confidence and skill.

Based on survey findings, the competence gap becomes even more visible when it comes to pork. Despite being one of the most popular proteins for barbecue, key findings show:

More than 1 in 4 Americans avoid cooking pork altogether

3 in 4 self-described "confident" pork cooks still get the recommended safe cooking temperature wrong for grilling a pork tenderloin (145°F with a 3-minute rest)

The research suggests consumers are not avoiding pork because they dislike it, but rather because they lack confidence in preparing it correctly.

As barbecue culture evolves, more consumers are experimenting with flavors and techniques, but without a solid foundation, that experimentation can widen the competence gap. With deep roots in American barbecue culture—from backyard grilling education to championship competitions—Prairie Fresh continues to translate real-world expertise into practical guidance consumers can use at home.

"What excites us is finding ways to take what we've learned from pitmasters and make it useful for everyday consumers," said David Eaheart, senior director, barbecue brand marketing at Prairie Fresh. "Our goal is to help people build on the confidence they already have and turn it into real skill."

To explore the full research findings, take the 'Prairie Fresh Barbecue Personality Quiz' and access barbecue tips and tools, click HERE and view the full report HERE.

To learn more about Prairie Fresh®, visit www.prairiefresh.com and follow along on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Prairie Fresh®

Prairie Fresh® delivers premium-quality pork raised in the United States, offering a full range of fresh and value‑added products known for consistent quality, exceptional flavor and culinary innovation. Proudly American‑owned, Prairie Fresh celebrates America's food and barbecue traditions — from everyday meals and backyard gatherings to the world's biggest championship cook‑offs. Everyday cuts are branded under Prairie Fresh Natural, while premium cuts are offered through the Prairie Fresh USA Prime® line. With a strong presence in competitive barbecue, Prairie Fresh is used by hundreds of competition teams and has been featured by world champion pitmasters at the highest levels of the sport, making it a trusted choice for pork lovers nationwide. Learn more at www.prairiefresh.com.

SOURCE Prairie Fresh®