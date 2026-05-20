Prairie Fresh® Launches "Celebrating America BBQ Giveaway" Ahead of Nation's 250th Anniversary

Nationwide Social Media Sweepstakes Offers Five Premium Backyard Grilling Prize Packages Worth a total of more than $5700

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Prairie Fresh® is encouraging consumers to fire up their grills and take their backyard barbecue to the next level.

Launching May 20 through June 2, 2026, the "Celebrating America Grilling Giveaway" is a nationwide social media sweepstakes designed to celebrate the traditions that define American barbecue while equipping grillers with the tools, products and inspiration to improve their skills heading into peak grilling season.

Timed to kick off just ahead of Memorial Day, the campaign reflects the ongoing commitment of Prairie Fresh to helping consumers feel more confident at the grill through accessible education, expert guidance and high-quality pork products.

A Backyard Upgrade Built for Better Barbecue, five (5) winners will each receive a premium grilling prize package curated to elevate their summer cookouts, including:

Weber Spirit ® EX-425C Smart Gas Grill

$150 worth of Prairie Fresh assorted pork products

assorted pork products A virtual one-on-one Q&A video call with a Prairie Fresh pitmaster ambassador

pitmaster ambassador Premium cooler with the Prairie Fresh logo

logo Rubs, sauces and a signed cookbook from acclaimed Prairie Fresh pitmaster ambassador and seven-time world barbecue champion Melissa Cookston

pitmaster ambassador and seven-time world barbecue champion Swag with the Prairie Fresh logo — branded tumbler, hat and stickers

"This giveaway is rooted in the traditions that make summer barbecue season so meaningful," said Emma Pierce, Prairie Fresh senior brand manager. "As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, it is about bringing people together around great food, great company and the outdoor cooking experiences that continue to define summers across the country."

The campaign taps into regional pride by asking entrants to share their favorite state for barbecue pork, sparking a national conversation around America's diverse and deeply rooted barbecue culture, from Carolina vinegar sauces to Kansas City smoke to Texas pulled pork.

Consumers can enter on Instagram now through June 2, 2026, by:

Following @PrairieFresh and @WeberGrills Liking the official giveaway post Commenting on their favorite state for barbecue pork and #PFBBQEntry

For a bonus entry, tag a friend in the comments.

No purchase is necessary. Open to legal U.S. residents 18+ (excluding HI, AK and CA). For official rules, full entry details and to learn more about Prairie Fresh Pork visit www.prairiefresh.com as well as follow on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Prairie Fresh®

Prairie Fresh® delivers premium-quality pork raised in the United States, offering a full range of fresh and value‑added products known for consistent quality, exceptional flavor and culinary innovation. Proudly American‑owned, Prairie Fresh celebrates America's food and barbecue traditions — from everyday meals and backyard gatherings to the world's biggest championship cook‑offs. Everyday cuts are branded under Prairie Fresh Natural, while premium cuts are offered through the Prairie Fresh USA Prime® line. With a strong presence in competitive barbecue, Prairie Fresh is used by hundreds of competition teams and has been featured by world champion pitmasters at the highest levels of the sport, making it a trusted choice for pork lovers nationwide. Learn more at www.prairiefresh.com.

SOURCE Prairie Fresh®