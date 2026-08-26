Americas Cardroom Adds Saturday Bonus Flight to $15 Million Dual Venoms

NLH and PLO players now have three remaining opportunities to advance to Day 2.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom has added a Saturday Bonus Flight to its $15 Million Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms as the tournaments enter their final week.

The new flight begins Saturday, Aug. 29, at 12:05 p.m. ET in both the $12 Million guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em Venom and the $3 Million guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha Venom. Each tournament has a $2,650 buy-in.

Americas Cardroom

Three qualification opportunities remain. Day 1G starts Thursday, Aug. 27, followed by the Saturday Bonus Flight and the final scheduled Day 1 on Sunday, Aug. 30. All three begin at 12:05 p.m. ET.

Through six starting flights, the NLH tournament has drawn 2,738 entries and advanced 320 players. The PLO tournament has recorded 713 entries, with 83 players reaching Day 2. The gap between the NLH field and its $12 million guarantee creates potential big overlay value.

Included in the NLH Day 2 qualifiers so far are Americas Cardroom Pros Ana Marquez, Chris Moneymaker, Chris Moorman, Chance Kornuth and Rob Kuhn.

Americas Cardroom will also run $355,000 in guaranteed Venom Specials on Aug. 29 alongside the two Bonus Flights.

Mystery Bounties become available on Day 2, when all returning players are already in the money. The largest Mystery Bounties are $500,000 in NLH and $250,000 in PLO, and every bounty is worth at least $5,000. Players may qualify through multiple flights and combine their advancing stacks.

Day 2 begins Monday, Aug. 31, at 1:05 p.m. ET. The NLH Venom continues to Day 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Both tournaments conclude with final tables Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Full details can be viewed on the Americas Cardroom Blog.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom