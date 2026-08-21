Americas Cardroom's $15 Million Dual Venoms Reach Day 1D

Venom Fever has awarded 853 seats as the fourth flight begins today.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom's $15 million Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms begin Day 1D today at 12:05 p.m. ET, offering No-Limit Hold'em and Pot-Limit Omaha players the fourth of eight starting flights. The $2,650 events run side by side with $12 million guaranteed in NLH and $3 million guaranteed in PLO.

The opening three flights drew 1,526 NLH entries and 418 PLO entries. A total of 184 NLH players and 51 PLO players have advanced to Day 2, when all remaining players will be in the money and the Mystery Bounty phase begins.

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Day 1B produced the largest turnout so far with 1,105 NLH entries and 238 PLO entries. Players can enter the remaining flights, and qualifying stacks may be combined for Day 2.

NLH chip leader eko4gg holds 8,542,202 chips, or 213 big blinds. PLO chip leader Winkyface1984 has 17,037,699 chips, equal to 608 big blinds.

The NLH Venom carries a $500,000 top Mystery Bounty, while the PLO Venom offers a $250,000 top Mystery Bounty. Each successful Day 2 knockout has a minimum $5,000 Mystery Bounty in both events.

Venom Fever has awarded 853 seats worth $2,650 each and guarantees 1,500 seats before ending Sunday, August 30. Options include Direct and Mega Satellites, Beast tournaments, Venom Madness, Survivor Flips and Spin to Get In, with routes starting at $0.

Venom Specials have 91 added tournaments and $10.16 million guaranteed. The initial 15 events on Monday, August 17 had $860,000 guaranteed, finishing with $1.125 million in prize pools.

Flights continue August 23, 24, 27 and 30 at 12:05 p.m. ET. Day 2 begins August 31 at 1:05 p.m. ET, and both final tables are scheduled for September 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Full details can be viewed on the Americas Cardroom Blog.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom