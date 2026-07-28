America's Largest Nurse-Led Telepsychiatry Practice Reaches 300,000 Appointments as Co-Founder Receives Nursing's Highest Honor

Lavender Psychiatry has delivered more than 300,000 psychiatric appointments across 40+ states as the largest bootstrapped, nurse-owned telepsychiatry practice in the United States. Co-Founder Dr. Pritma Dhillon-Chattha's induction as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing highlights the growing role of this nurse-led model in expanding access to mental healthcare across the country.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for mental healthcare continues to outpace the supply of providers across the United States, new models of care are emerging to help expand access. Among them is Lavender Psychiatry, the nation's largest nurse-led telepsychiatry practice, which is marking two significant milestones today.

The organization has now delivered more than 300,000 psychiatric appointments across more than 40 U.S. states, all without outside investment while remaining 100% nurse-owned. At the same time, Co-Founder Dr. Pritma Dhillon-Chattha has been elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN), one of nursing's highest international honours recognizing leaders who have substantially advanced healthcare through leadership, innovation, education, policy and clinical practice.

As mental health demand outpaces supply, nurse-led Lavender hits 300K appointments, earns FAAN honor. Post this

Founded by Dr. Dhillon-Chattha and Dr. Brighid Gannon after meeting at Yale University, the company was built around a simple belief: when clinicians, rather than investors, guide healthcare decisions, organizations can prioritize exceptional patient care, outstanding clinical teams, and long-term sustainability. Lavender's Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners deliver both psychiatry and therapy, while collaborating closely with primary care providers and other members of each client's care team to deliver coordinated, whole-person mental healthcare.

Today, approximately 86% of Lavender clients report meaningful improvement in their mental health. The organization has also invested heavily in supporting its nursing workforce through accredited continuing education, professional development, leadership training and initiatives focused on clinician wellbeing.

"Receiving a Fellowship in the American Academy of Nursing is an incredible honour, but I see it as recognition of something much larger than my own work," said Dr. Dhillon-Chattha. "It reflects what is possible when nursing leads innovation. Nurses have always understood that health is about more than symptoms; it's about understanding the whole person. At Lavender, we've built an organization around that philosophy, and we've seen firsthand that when you invest in exceptional clinicians, measure outcomes and put patients before profits, you can improve access, quality and the experience of care."

Dr. Brighid Gannon, Lavender's Co-Founder, added: "When we started Lavender, we believed nurse practitioners could help reshape access to high-quality mental healthcare if they were given the opportunity to lead. Reaching more than 300,000 appointments while remaining entirely nurse-owned demonstrates that it's possible to build a healthcare organization around long-term patient outcomes and clinical excellence."

As healthcare systems continue exploring sustainable ways to expand access to mental healthcare, Lavender's growth demonstrates the potential of a nurse-led model built around integrated, whole-person psychiatric care.

About Lavender

Lavender is the largest nurse-owned telepsychiatry practice in the U.S. Founded on the principle that care should be kind, collaborative and effective, Lavender provides timely access to high-quality psychiatric assessment, diagnosis, medication management, and therapy through 200+ board-certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners across 40+ states. The practice also works with employers and partners by integrating mental health services into existing care ecosystems.

Learn more at www.joinlavender.com.

SOURCE Lavender