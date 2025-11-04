Increasing Access to Mental Health Care for School Staff and Families in the California Central Valley

NEW YORK and TURLOCK, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavender Psychiatry and Legacy Health Endowment (LHE) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that brings complimentary, high-quality online mental health care to the dedicated teachers and staff of school districts across LHE's 19 service zip codes in the California Central Valley, as well as their immediate family members.

The well-being of our students starts with the well-being of our educators and school staff.

Recognizing the immense emotional and professional demands placed on school staff, this collaboration is designed to ensure that those who care for our children can also access the care they deserve. This vital program will be available at no cost to eligible staff and family members.

Bringing Accessible, Kind Care Home

The partnership leverages Lavender's expertise as a nurse-led, online psychiatry and therapy office, offering convenient access to psychiatric nurse practitioners for therapy, medication management, or a combination of both, virtually in an environment where clients are most comfortable. This online access is particularly important for teachers and staff, whose demanding schedules often make finding time for appointments scarce.

"We know that the well-being of our students starts with the well-being of our educators," said Jeffrey R. Lewis, President and CEO of Legacy Health Endowment. "Teachers, school staff and their families are the bedrock of our community, and the stresses they face today are immense. At LHE, we believe in finding solutions that truly disrupt the status quo. Partnering with Lavender allows us to deliver timely, compassionate, and high-quality support directly to these essential professionals and their families when they need it most."

The program is a crucial expansion of a pilot project, demonstrating both organizations' commitment to community health and sustainability.

Care That's Effortless and Encouraging

Lavender Psychiatry emphasizes a person-first approach, prioritizing kindness, convenience, and clinical excellence in every interaction.

"We believe in creating a world where feelings are felt, respected and cared for. Mental health care shouldn't feel intimidating or impossible to access," added Brighid Gannon, DNP, PMHNP-BC, Co-founder of Lavender Psychiatry. "We are honored to join Legacy Health Endowment in extending our psychiatry and therapy care to the Stanislaus and Merced Counties. Our team is dedicated to creating a therapeutic journey that is effortless and encouraging, so our educators can focus on flourishing, both inside and outside the classroom. We look forward to supporting these wonderful communities in the California Central Valley."

Eligible school district staff (including teachers, administrators, custodians, and support staff) and their adult family members residing within the 19 designated LHE zip codes in Stanislaus and Merced Counties can access more information and register for services by visiting the program portal, provided via their district administration.

About Legacy Health Endowment (LHE) Legacy Health Endowment is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and healthcare of all Stanislaus and Merced Counties residents in the California Central Valley. LHE focuses on increasing access to various healthcare services and educating people about healthy lifestyle decisions, serving as a leader and catalyst for sustainable healthcare change.

About Lavender Lavender Psychiatry is the largest nurse-owned and operated online psychiatry and therapy office in the United States. Founded on the idea that mental health care should be kind, convenient, and collaborative, Lavender provides timely access to high-quality mental health care through an integrated talk therapy and medication management approach with board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioners. Learn more at www.joinlavender.com .

SOURCE Lavender