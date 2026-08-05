AMERICA'S SWIMMING POOL CO. RELEASES HEAT WAVE HANDBOOK

Leading pool franchise shares guide to help homeowners prevent common pool problems during extreme temperatures

MACON, Ga., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures continue to climb nationwide, extreme heat is creating new challenges for homeowners and their pools. Higher temperatures can impact pool water chemistry, strain equipment, accelerate algae growth, and increase maintenance demands, which can be a lot to handle!

To help homeowners prepare for the hot days ahead, America's Swimming Pool Co. (ASP), one of the nation's leading swimming pool service franchise, is sharing its Heatwave Handbook with practical maintenance tips to keep pools clean, safe and swim-ready all summer.

"Extreme heat can put added stress on pools and equipment in the summertime, making proper maintenance more important than ever," said Jimmie Meece, brand president of America's Swimming Pool Co. (ASP). "That's why partnering with a trusted pool professional like ASP can make all the difference. We hope our Heatwave Handbook will help homeowners feel at ease and allow them to enjoy a worry-free pool season."

ASP's Heatwave Handbook: 6 Ways to Keep Pools Safe & Swim-Ready

Increase Pump Runtime: Run your pump and filter at least 12 hours a day during heat waves. The constant circulation helps to stop "hot spots" and prevent stagnant water from turning green.

Run your pump and filter at least 12 hours a day during heat waves. The constant circulation helps to stop "hot spots" and prevent stagnant water from turning green. Maintain Water Levels: On average, pools lose about an inch of water on hot days due to evaporation. Make sure you're proactively replenishing water and keeping levels about halfway up the skimmer opening. This can help prevent your pump from burning out or becoming damaged.

On average, pools lose about an inch of water on hot days due to evaporation. Make sure you're proactively replenishing water and keeping levels about halfway up the skimmer opening. This can help prevent your pump from burning out or becoming damaged. Routinely Test & Monitor Water: Warm temperatures can quickly throw water chemistry out of balance and increase the likelihood of algae growth. If you're having problems with algae or cloudy water, test your water regularly, monitor phosphate levels with a test kit, and consider using a phosphate remover to help maintain water clarity.

Warm temperatures can quickly throw water chemistry out of balance and increase the likelihood of algae growth. If you're having problems with algae or cloudy water, test your water regularly, monitor phosphate levels with a test kit, and consider using a phosphate remover to help maintain water clarity. Protect Chlorine Levels: Increased sunlight can break down chlorine faster, decreasing its effectiveness against bacteria and algae. As a way to shield your chlorine and keep it active longer, maintain cyanuric acid (CYA) levels between 30-50 ppm. Since chlorine is a corrosive chemical, it's important to use it safely and according to the instructions. You may want to consider an automatic chlorine feeder for more consistent water treatment compared to a floating chlorinator, which only covers about six inches of the pool's top water.

Increased sunlight can break down chlorine faster, decreasing its effectiveness against bacteria and algae. As a way to shield your chlorine and keep it active longer, maintain cyanuric acid (CYA) levels between 30-50 ppm. Since chlorine is a corrosive chemical, it's important to use it safely and according to the instructions. You may want to consider an automatic chlorine feeder for more consistent water treatment compared to a floating chlorinator, which only covers about six inches of the pool's top water. Shock During or After a Severe Heat: Extreme heat requires weekly shocking. When a heat wave is on the horizon, stock up on your shock supply. Then add those treatments during cooler temperatures, after the sun goes down, to maximize effectiveness. Otherwise, they may burn off during the middle of the day.

Extreme heat requires weekly shocking. When a heat wave is on the horizon, stock up on your shock supply. Then add those treatments during cooler temperatures, after the sun goes down, to maximize effectiveness. Otherwise, they may burn off during the middle of the day. Establish & Stick to a Cleaning Schedule: Weekly pool maintenance is ideal for maintaining cleanliness and the best water chemistry. This may include regular brushing, skimming, and water testing to help prevent algae, bacteria, and repairs.

As families spend more time outdoors this summer, proactive pool maintenance can help prevent costly repairs and keep pools crystal clear.

America's Swimming Pool Co. is known for its affordable and reliable pool services nationwide, including maintenance, inspections, repairs, renovations and construction. For homeowners looking for an extra hand during the heat, local ASP technicians are available to keep pools operating at their best.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit asppoolco.com.

About ASP - America's Swimming Pool Co.

ASP is the largest swimming pool cleaning, repair, renovation and construction franchise in the nation. Founded in 2002 by Stewart C. Vernon, the company is based on the belief that by providing a higher quality pool service at a reasonable price, the brand would raise the industry standards for pool service. In 2005, ASP began franchising and now covers more than 1,500 cities in 25 states across the nation. For more information on ASP's swimming pool franchise opportunities, click here. For more information on ASP – America's Swimming Pool Co., visit the website or find us on Facebook @asppoolco.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: ASP – America's Swimming Pool Co., Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky Electric, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

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SOURCE ASP - America's Swimming Pool Co.