Construction Program from ASP - America's Swimming Pool Co. Continues Rapid Growth Two Years After Launch

Consumer trends and design expertise lead total backyard solutions

MACON, Ga., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after officially adding construction to its list of services, ASP - America's Swimming Pool Co. (ASP) continues to expand with pool installation and renovation projects around the country. ASP franchise owners have completed close to $10 million in new pool builds to-date to help homeowners create the backyards of their dreams. The nation's leading swimming pool service franchise, ASP has doubled the number of locations nationwide installing inground concrete, vinyl and fiberglass pools, as well as luxury outdoor features.

"Our construction program is one of the fastest-growing areas of our business," said Jimmie Meece, Brand President of ASP - America's Swimming Pool Co. "Homeowners want to turn their backyards into a resort-style experience they can enjoy year-round, and our ASP teams are delivering on that vision."

In January 2025, Bram Schad was appointed Director of Pool Construction to support the program's expansion. A former ASP franchise owner in North Central Florida, Schad also brings 20 years of construction experience at his family's roofing business to this national leadership role. He is focused on providing tools and training that enable ASP franchisees to deliver turnkey service, from custom pool builds to long-term maintenance.

According to Schad, backyards have become a true extension of the home. Current trends focus on creating multifunctional spaces that balance family fun with wellness benefits and eco-friendly design. "Rectangular and infinity pools with sleek lines are in demand, as well as spillover spas, tanning ledges, fire bowls and low-maintenance materials like artificial turf and decking," Schad said. "Many people are also choosing to remodel or upgrade existing pools, incorporating smart and energy-efficient features like LED lighting, solar heating and water-saving systems."

He adds that some homeowners are willing to invest in backyard transformations that rival high-end resorts. Using a design program like Pool Studio, clients can now visualize their projects in detailed 3D renderings before construction begins. "Staycations are taken to the next level when you have a luxury escape in your own backyard," added Schad.

ASP has developed new resources and add-on opportunities for its construction program over the past two years, entering into key collaborations with industry players like Latham for fiberglass pool installations and Universal Rocks for rock features. Additional corporate resources include Imagine Pools, RENOLIT, Florida Engineering, Only Alpha Pool Products, McEwen Industries, The Little Pool Co. and Plungie. Plans for 2026 include introducing an advanced Pool Construction tool to the ASP website. This invaluable resource will take homeowners through the initial planning steps and connect them with the local ASP franchisee who can help make their backyard pool dreams come true.

Since its inception in 2002, ASP has continued to set a higher standard of performance and stability within the industry, cementing itself as a leading swimming pool service brand with the trust of pool owners nationwide. The company is known for its affordable, reliable and knowledgeable service – including maintenance, inspections, repairs, renovations and construction. To learn more, visit asppoolco.com.

About ASP - America's Swimming Pool Co.

ASP is the largest swimming pool cleaning, repair, renovation and construction franchise in the nation. Founded in 2002 by Stewart C. Vernon, the company is based on the belief that by providing a higher quality pool service at a reasonable price, the brand would raise the industry standards for pool service. In 2005, ASP began franchising and now covers more than 400 cities in 25 states across the nation. For more information on ASP's swimming pool franchise opportunities, click here. For more information on ASP – America's Swimming Pool Co., visit the website or find us on Facebook @asppoolco.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: ASP - America's Swimming Pool Co., Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky Electric, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Tidehouse Agency

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE ASP - America's Swimming Pool Co.