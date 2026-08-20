Ameritas announces officer action

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer action.

Jake McCoy has been hired as the new vice president, actuarial, individual. He will lead financial strategy and support the growth and profitability of disability income business. McCoy has a four-year degree in actuarial science from the University of Northern Iowa. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Actuaries. Prior to joining Ameritas, McCoy held leadership positions at Principal Financial Group, Lincoln Financial and Equitable.

Jake McCoy, vice president, actuarial, individual

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas.com to learn more.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas