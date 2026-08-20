Amity Global Research Center Launches in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity University will announce the launch of the Amity Global Research hub (AGRH), New York, on Friday, August 21, 2026, marking a significant step toward strengthening INDO-USA scientific collaboration, research partnerships, innovation initiative connecting leading universities, research institutions, industry partners, and policymakers to drive cutting-edge research and innovation with real-world impact.

The official inauguration of AGRH will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2026, at the Consulate General of India, New York, under the leadership of Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University and Chairman of AGRH, together with Dr. Sandeep Mittan, Director of AGRH, with distinguished participation from Rutgers University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, CUNY, Long Island University, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, the National Cancer Institute, and many top US education hubs.

"The establishment of the Amity Global Research Hub in New York represents an important step toward creating a globally connected ecosystem for scientific discovery, innovation and knowledge exchange," said Dr. Aseem Chauhan. "Our objective is to bring together outstanding researchers, academic institutions, industry leaders and global partners to address complex challenges and translate research into meaningful societal impact."

The hub is envisioned as a platform connecting researchers and institutions in the United States, India, and other global markets, strengthening the INDO-US collaboration with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, emerging technologies, translational research, and solutions to challenges of global importance.

Launch Event

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM onwards

Location: New York

The launch of AGRH is expected to establish a new platform for cross-border research collaboration and help foster partnerships that can accelerate innovation and create measurable societal impact.

Media Contact:

Dr. Sandeep Mittan, PhD, FAHA

Director Amity Global Research Hub

Vice President Research and Development

Amity Education Group Long Island Campus, New York

500 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

Executive Board Member New Jersey Academy of Science (NJAS) ,New Jersey

Research Scholar - National Institute of Health-NIH, MD 20892

Email : [email protected]

M: +16467023447

SOURCE Amity University