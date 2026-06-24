AMN Healthcare and Brightfield Launch First-of-its-Kind Healthcare Partnership Advancing Workforce Intelligence and Market Transparency

Strategic collaboration expands AMN's healthcare workforce intelligence with broader and enriched market data to help healthcare organizations make smarter, faster, and more confident labor decisions

DALLAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent solutions, today announced it is expanding its workforce intelligence capabilities through a strategic partnership with Brightfield, a leader in measurable workforce intelligence, to deliver enhanced market intelligence and greater transparency to healthcare organizations. Brightfield's Talent Data Exchange, or TDX, adds third-party market data and validation to AMN's proprietary healthcare workforce insights. TDX provides an external view of workforce trends across both clinical and non-clinical roles, complementing AMN's deep healthcare workforce intelligence data that is powered by clinical labor insights, proprietary analytics, and real-time intelligence from its technology platforms and extensive client network.

The partnership delivers a more complete and validated view of workforce costs, rate competitiveness and market dynamics—combining proprietary data with expanded market context—to help health systems align stakeholders, strengthen decision-making, and drive more effective, data-backed workforce strategies.

"Healthcare organizations are under growing pressure to balance cost, quality, access and workforce stability in an increasingly complex labor market," said Kristy Willis, Chief Commercial Officer at AMN Healthcare. "By pairing Brightfield's independent data and analytics with AMN's deep healthcare workforce intelligence and analytics, we can give clients the most complete view of the market with third-party validation as a key differentiator — helping organizations build confidence, create alignment and make smarter workforce decisions backed by data they can trust."

The partnership leverages the strengths of both organization's extensive data and AI-driven analytics to translate meaningful insights into actionable workforce strategies aligned to each client's operational, financial and clinical goals. The collaboration is part of AMN's broader WorkWise ecosystem strategy, strengthening the company's ability to bring healthcare systems a more unified, data-driven approach to predictive workforce planning, analytics and decision support.

"At Brightfield, our focus is helping organizations bring greater intelligence, transparency and discipline to extended workforce decisions," said Sarah Koshiol, Chief Revenue Officer at Brightfield. "Together with AMN, we have an opportunity to bring that value to healthcare in a meaningful way — helping systems better understand the market, validate decisions and build more resilient workforce strategies for the future."

The partnership is designed to help healthcare organizations:

Benchmark labor rates against independent market intelligence

Strengthen transparency in workforce cost and rate discussions validated through a third party

Support more confident decision-making across clinical, operational and financial stakeholders

Identify opportunities to optimize workforce mix, utilization and spend

Move from reactive staffing decisions to more proactive workforce planning backed by even more market data

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2025, our healthcare professionals reached more than 13 million patients at more than 2,300 healthcare systems, including 93 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

About Brightfield

Brightfield is the leader in AI-driven workforce intelligence, helping Global 2000 enterprises optimize contingent and services procurement spend. Its proprietary platform, TDX, benchmarks millions of roles and rate points to deliver precise market intelligence, identify misclassifications, and unlock measurable savings. Brightfield empowers organizations to make smarter workforce decisions, reduce risk, and drive long-term value through data and AI.

Media Contact Corporate Communications AMN Healthcare [email protected] Investor Contact Randle Reece Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy AMN Healthcare (866) 861-3229 | [email protected]

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.