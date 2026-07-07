AMN Healthcare to Hold Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2026

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AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Jul 07, 2026, 16:15 ET

DALLAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results and third quarter 2026 outlook on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. On the same day, the Company also expects to issue an earnings news release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed through this webcast link, which also will be available on AMN Healthcare's investor relations website. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at this conference call link. Please follow the link and register with a valid e-mail address. After registering, the system will call you instantly and connect you into the conference call automatically.

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call by calling 1-646-357-8785 or 1-800-836-8184 and you will be connected to the call by an operator.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website, http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2025, our healthcare professionals reached more than 13 million patients at more than 2,300 healthcare systems, including 93 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies. For more information, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

The Company's common stock is listed under the symbol "AMN" on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication ("RSS") as routine channels to supplement the distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.

Contact:
Randle Reece
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy
866-861-3229
Web site: http://www.amnhealthcare.com

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

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