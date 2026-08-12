AMN Healthcare Report Projects Persistent Workforce Strain Across Nursing, Allied Health, Physicians and Advanced Practitioners Through 2030

New white paper finds aging population, chronic disease, rural access gaps and supply-demand imbalances will continue to shape healthcare workforce needs

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, today released a new white paper, Healthcare Staffing Projections Through 2030, examining the demographic, public health, policy and workforce trends expected to shape healthcare staffing demand over the next several years. The report analyzes a five-year representative sample of AMN Healthcare Allied, Nursing, and Physician and Advanced Practice Provider search engagements, along with external data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to assess current supply-demand trends and project staffing needs through 2030.

The report finds that healthcare organizations will continue to face sustained staffing pressure as the U.S. population ages, chronic disease prevalence rises and demand increases across a broad set of clinical specialties. By 2030, all Baby Boomers will have reached age 65, and older adults are expected to represent approximately 20 percent of the U.S. population. At the same time, more than 130 million U.S. adults are living with two or more chronic conditions, while more than 60 percent of young adults ages 18 to 34 report at least one chronic condition.

"Healthcare organizations are planning for a future where workforce demand is being shaped by multiple forces at once, from aging demographics and chronic disease to rural access challenges, physician shortages and rapid changes in technology," said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "The organizations best positioned for the next era of care will be those that have multi-faceted workforce optimization strategies, using predictive planning and data and analytics to build and operationalize workforce models that create a high-quality, engaged and cost-effective workforce."

Key Findings:

Physician shortages are projected to persist. A physician shortage of up to 86,000 is projected by 2036, with primary care and specialty roles most affected. More than 30 percent of active physicians are age 60 or older, and 20 percent are age 65 or older.

A physician shortage of up to 86,000 is projected by 2036, with primary care and specialty roles most affected. More than 30 percent of active physicians are age 60 or older, and 20 percent are age 65 or older. RN supply is not keeping pace with demand. Although RN demand decreased from pandemic-era highs, AMN's analysis found the decline in filled positions was even more pronounced, and the average fill rate for the top five RN specialties decreased nearly 7 percent from 2021 to 2025.

Although RN demand decreased from pandemic-era highs, AMN's analysis found the decline in filled positions was even more pronounced, and the average fill rate for the top five RN specialties decreased nearly 7 percent from 2021 to 2025. Rural staffing gaps remain significant. In 2025, the urban RN fill rate was nearly three times the rural rate, highlighting the persistent challenge rural facilities face in securing nursing talent. More than 7,700 designated Health Professional Shortage Areas for primary care affect 76 million Americans, and an estimated 13,254 additional primary care providers are needed to eliminate those designations.

In 2025, the urban RN fill rate was nearly three times the rural rate, highlighting the persistent challenge rural facilities face in securing nursing talent. More than 7,700 designated Health Professional Shortage Areas for primary care affect 76 million Americans, and an estimated 13,254 additional primary care providers are needed to eliminate those designations. Allied health demand remains strong. Demand for CT technologists has more than doubled since 2021, representing the most significant and sustained growth among the top five allied specialties analyzed.

Demand for CT technologists has more than doubled since 2021, representing the most significant and sustained growth among the top five allied specialties analyzed. AI and automation may help relieve staffing pressure. The report notes that AI-enabled task automation could allow nurses to reclaim between 13 and 21 percent of their working hours, equivalent to 240 to 400 hours per nurse each year.

"Staffing challenges are no longer isolated to one discipline, region or care setting," said Robin Johnson, Group President of Nursing, Allied & Physician Solutions at AMN Healthcare. "The data points to a healthcare labor market that will require more precise planning, greater workforce flexibility and stronger pipelines across physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers and allied health professionals."

To help healthcare organizations prepare for future workforce needs, the white paper identifies several strategies to strengthen supply, improve mobility and support more flexible staffing models, including expanded graduate medical education funding, reduced barriers for international medical graduates, strategic use of locum tenens, expanded nursing and allied health education programs, and broader adoption of licensure compacts.

The full white paper, Healthcare Staffing Projections Through 2030, is available at Healthcare Staffing Projections Through 2030.

This press release as well as the related white paper contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning future healthcare workforce supply and demand, projected staffing needs, anticipated hiring trends, clinician shortages, labor market dynamics, workforce participation rates, demographic and population trends, healthcare utilization patterns, and other forecasts, estimates, projections and assumptions regarding the future healthcare staffing environment. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (the "Company") bases these forward-looking statements on its current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "should," "would," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, statements that refer to anticipated workforce trends, projected labor market conditions, future staffing requirements, expected industry developments and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors and other cautionary statements that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and related white paper are outlined in (i) the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and (ii) its subsequent periodic reports, current reports, and other SEC filings.

Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release and related white paper are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for health care, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2025, our health care professionals reached more than 13 million patients at more than 2,300 health care systems, including 93% of the top health care systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality health care professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

Media Contact Corporate Communications AMN Healthcare [email protected] Investor Contact Randle Reece Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy AMN Healthcare (866) 861-3229 | [email protected]

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.