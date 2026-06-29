Amorepacific Highlights Science-Led K-Beauty Innovation at NYSCC

Spotlights ingredient innovation and clinical research through NYSCC presentations, advancing its science-driven skincare presence in North America

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific is reinforcing its science-led approach to K-beauty in the U.S. through engagements with the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC), underscoring the company's role in advancing K-beauty through ingredient science, formulation, and clinically backed skincare.

With its Americas business growing 20% year-over-year in 2025, alongside the recent expansion of derma brands including AESTURA and IOPE, Amorepacific is further strengthening its presence in the region. Drawing on more than 70 years of skin science that has underpinned K-beauty innovation, the company is translating its expertise for local consumers through its Americas R&I Center.

At the NYSCC Scientific Committee Event (June 18), Jinseob Shin, Vice President of the Americas R&I Center and newly appointed NYSCC committee member, delivered "Split-Face Micro Needling Study of a Barrier-Strengthening Formula." The session shared results from a multiethnic clinical study with Dr. Jane Yoo, Assistant Clinical Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and a member of Amorepacific's Derma Science Advisory Board. The study evaluated the potential of AESTURA's barrier-strengthening technology in supporting skin recovery after a micro-needling procedure, highlighting visible benefits associated with improvements in hydration, barrier recovery, redness, and skin texture.

Amorepacific also participated in NYSCC Suppliers' Day (May 19–20), where Michelle Shieh, Derma Science Director, presented "Ingredient Reality Check: PDRN, Spicules, Exosomes & Beyond." The session highlighted practical applications of these emerging ingredients and featured case studies on recently launched products, including IOPE XMD Stem III Clinical Recovery Serum and Innisfree Retinol Green Tea PDRN™ Firming Serum. A key study finding showed that PDRN nano-liposomes achieved up to 7.8 times enhanced delivery versus conventional liposomes, supporting improved absorption[1].

The NYSCC engagements reflect Amorepacific's broader research strategy: continuously exploring the future of beauty through advanced ingredients, formulation technologies, and clinically informed skincare solutions.

"Amorepacific aims to advance the next generation of K-beauty through innovations that support long-term skin health and well-being," said Shin. "As we expand in North America, we remain focused on translating our global research capabilities into meaningful skincare solutions for local consumers, dermatology professionals, and industry partners."

[1] Based on research by Amorepacific R&I Center and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, published as "Triterpenoids Bend and Bind Lipid Membranes into 20 nm Stable Nanocages" in ACS Nano (Vol. 20, Issue 17, May 2026).

SOURCE Amorepacific