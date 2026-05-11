Amorepacific Opens Flagship Store AMORE YONGSAN

A 'House of New Beauty' that embodies the 'Create New Beauty' corporate vision,

integrating a brand showroom, a research center, and personalized beauty experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific reopened its flagship store, AMORE YONGSAN, at its headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, on April 30. The space is designed to bring the company's corporate vision, "Create New Beauty," to life, offering customers a firsthand experience. As a next-generation beauty flagship, the store integrates a brand showroom, diagnostic and bespoke cosmetics services, a research space, and community functions.

AMORE YONGSAN Flagship Store Overview HERA CUSTOM MATCH Experience Zone

"Create New Beauty" is Amorepacific's corporate vision, centered on creating new forms of beauty together with customers through technology and science-driven innovation. AMORE YONGSAN embodies the vision across its space, services, and overall customer experience, brought together under the concept of a "House of New Beauty."

AMORE YONGSAN serves as a K-beauty showroom where visitors can explore Amorepacific's key brands and latest products in one place. At the same time, it operates as a research-driven space offering skin diagnostics and bespoke cosmetics services powered by advanced beauty technologies. Researchers engage directly with customers, and AI-based analysis enables both real-time assessment of current skin conditions and predictions of future changes. Customers create personalized products on-site, complete with their own names. The store experience incorporates Amorepacific's "Holistic Longevity" philosophy throughout the space, extending the concept of beauty beyond the skin to encompass overall wellness.

The centerpiece of AMORE YONGSAN is 'AMORE BESPOKE,' a customized cosmetics service designed to reflect each customer's individual characteristics and preferences. It enables the on-site creation of made-to-order products across categories including base makeup, lip products, and hair care.

As part of the relaunch, the shade range available for the HERA CUSTOM MATCH FOUNDATION service has been expanded to include tones No. 3 through No. 50, along with the addition of the 'Reflection Skin Glow' option alongside the existing 'Silky Stay' and 'Black Cushion' lines. Customers can now select from a wider range of customized base makeup options suited to their skin tone and preferences. The HERA CUSTOM MATCH LIP service has also been broadened, evolving from a consultation-based service to include a self-experience zone. Through the newly introduced self-color diagnostic program, customers can identify and try lip colors best suited to them.

The MISE-EN-SCENE PERFECT SERUM BESPOKE service offers up to 45 customized hair serum formulations, tailored to each customer's hair condition and fragrance preferences. All bespoke services are supported in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for visitors from abroad.

Also introduced with this relaunch is 'CITY LAB,' a skin and scalp diagnostic service that further differentiates the AMORE YONGSAN experience. Through 'My Skin Future,' a next-generation skin diagnostic service that integrates decades of Amorepacific's skin research data with AI algorithms, customers can visually assess both their current skin condition and projected future changes based on lifestyle factors.

At 'AMORE BEAUTY LAB' within AMORE YONGSAN, customers can move beyond simple product trials to participate in product testing, sensory response studies, and interviews, contributing to the product development process. By making the journey from customer feedback to finished products and services more transparent, Amorepacific aims to extend its "Create New Beauty" vision into the core of the customer experience.

AMORE YONGSAN has further enhanced the experience for international visitors through multilingual customer service, global payment systems, and on-site tax refund services. Country-specific product curation, a dedicated gift zone, and event spaces will function as hubs for brand launches, VIP programs, and influencer engagements.

An Amorepacific spokesperson said, "AMORE YONGSAN is a place where customers can directly experience and co-create the 'Create New Beauty' vision," adding that the store "delivers a new kind of beauty experience, from personalized cosmetics and advanced skin analysis to participation in product development." The spokesperson also noted that Amorepacific will continue to expand customer touchpoints that embody its "Holistic Longevity" philosophy.

AMORE YONGSAN is located on the second floor of Amorepacific's headquarters. Reservations for 'AMORE BESPOKE,' 'CITY LAB' diagnostic services, and beauty classes can be made via AMORE MALL. Additional information is available on the official AMORE YONGSAN website.

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