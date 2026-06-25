Ampace Launches UniC AG440 and PR-S3 Elite at Intersolar Europe 2026

CATL co-branded C&I system reaches 20 MWh per node, while the new residential solution features zero capacity loss for three years

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a globally leading lithium-ion battery supplier, today launched two new energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026: the UniC AG440, a commercial and industrial (C&I) system co-developed with CATL, and the PR-S3 Elite residential energy storage system. Both debut under the company's 'Meet All, Green More' theme, which spans its C&I, residential and AIDC storage portfolio.

"As the energy transition accelerates, customers need solutions that combine performance, safety and reliability across increasingly complex environments. Our latest innovations are designed to support both businesses and households in building more resilient and sustainable energy systems. 'Meet All, Green More' reflects our commitment to backing every partner, every application and every opportunity the clean energy shift creates," said Dr. Qingfeng Yuan, CTO of Ampace.

UniCAG440 Is Built for the Extremes

Developed in collaboration with CATL, the UniC AG440 combines CATL's advanced LFP cell technology with Ampace's expertise in distributed energy applications. Each node supports up to 45 units, enabling a system capacity of approximately 20 MWh. Compared with conventional 200 kWh-class systems, the UniC AG440 delivers 50% higher energy density and a 50% reduction in installation footprint. The system holds comprehensive safety certifications, including UL9540A, IEC62619, IEC62477, and ISO13849 PLd, and operates reliably at temperatures as low as -25°C without auxiliary heating.

"I am especially proud to witness the unveiling of UniC AG440 – a product that proudly carries both the Ampace and CATL logos. In AG440, we have combined CATL's advanced LFP cell technology with Ampace's deep expertise in distributed energy applications. The result is a reliable, efficient, and purpose-built C&I storage system, engineered to meet the stringent demands of the European market," said Xu Jinmei, CTO of CATL's Energy Storage System Division. "Together, we will continue to deepen our local presence, support renewable integration, and empower businesses to achieve their sustainability goals with confidence and certainty."

PR-S3 Elite for High-Performance Residential Storage

The PR-S3 Elite is engineered to meet European households' demands for long-life performance and cold-weather capability. Its proprietary FrostCare Tech overcomes the low-temperature limitations of lithium-ion chemistry, enabling normal charge-discharge performance at -20°C. Rated for a 15,000-cycle lifespan, the PR-S3 Elite maintains zero capacity degradation throughout its first three years, reducing the total cost of ownership while ensuring long-term reliability.

A Commitment to Green Operations

Earlier this year, Ampace achieved operational carbon neutrality under the ISO14068-1:2023 standard following independent verification by TÜV SÜD. Ampace's manufacturing operations are now powered by 100% zero-carbon electricity, supported by large-scale solar generation and energy storage infrastructure. The company has also earned an EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing it among the top 10% of assessed organisations globally for sustainability performance. It also recently joined the United Nations Global Compact to reinforce its commitment to responsible growth and climate action.