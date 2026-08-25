Amplio Spine™ Appoints Nomen Azeem, MD, as Chief Clinical Officer and Founding Chair of the Clinical Advisory Board

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplio Spine announced today that Nomen Azeem, MD, FAAPMR has joined the company as Chief Clinical Officer and Founding Chair of the Advisory Board. Dr. Azeem brings 15 years of clinical leadership in interventional spine and pain medicine, with experience in research oversight, clinical strategy, and surgical outcomes assessment.

Nomen Azeem, MD

As CCO, Dr. Azeem will direct Amplio's clinical strategy and research programs. As Founding Chair of the Advisory Board, he will build the clinical governance structure, overseeing clinicians across neurospine, orthospine, and interventional spine and pain focused on outcomes measurement and patient-centered care.

"Dr. Azeem's strength is strategic clinical leadership," said Josh Lambert, CEO of Amplio Spine. "He understands how data informs surgical practice. He's run research programs. He has the credibility with physicians across multiple specialties. That's what KeyLift® needs, someone who can bridge clinical evidence with clinical implementation and make sure the board operates at the highest level."

Dr. Azeem completed his Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at Georgetown University Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident, and an ACGME-accredited Interventional Pain Fellowship at Temple University under Frank Falco, MD. He is the Program Director of the ACGME-accredited Pain Medicine Fellowship at HCA Florida Healthcare and the University of South Florida (USF) Morsani College of Medicine and is currently Principal Investigator on multiple prospective clinical studies. He has authored or co-authored over 40 publications and textbook chapters on minimally invasive spine procedures and surgical outcomes. He serves as Secretary of the Executive Board at the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience and Treasurer of the Global Spine Initiative.

"KeyLift addresses a real need in interlaminar stabilization," Dr. Azeem said. "The mechanism is sound. The anatomy fits. The advisory board will focus on rigorous data collection, clinical outcomes, and ensuring every decision is centered on patient benefit."

About Amplio Spine

Amplio Spine, LLC is a founder-led medical device company developing differentiated technologies for spinal stabilization and supplemental fusion. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Amplio Spine combines product innovation, physician partnership, and disciplined execution to advance posterior non-pedicle supplemental fixation.

Its lead platform, KeyLift®, is FDA-cleared under 510(k) K232484. Amplio is building a focused portfolio intended to support the evolving needs of neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons, and interventional spine and physicians.

For more information visit ampliospine.com.

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SOURCE Amplio Spine