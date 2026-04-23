FDA-cleared. Quietly adopted. Nationally ready. KeyLift™ is about to get loud.

Amplio Spine, LLC signs Letter of Intent to acquire the FDA–cleared KeyLift™ Expandable Interlaminar Stabilization System (K232484) — comprising KeyLiftXS™ and KeyLiftXL™, the only minimally invasive platform in the United States offering both XS and XL sizing across two platforms and eight sizes, indicated for lumbar spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, and other non–cervical spine conditions — from FloSpine, LLC.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease affect more than 100 million people worldwide and drive an estimated 600,000+ surgical procedures every year in the United States alone. Today, Amplio Spine, LLC, a newly formed, founder–funded spine technology company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the KeyLift™ Expandable Interlaminar Stabilization System family — comprising KeyLiftXS™ and KeyLiftXL™, four sizes each for eight SKUs total — and related assets from FloSpine, LLC, also of Boca Raton.

KeyLift Implants

KeyLift™ received FDA 510(k) clearance in late 2023 ( K232484 ), with the first surgical implantation in May 2024, and has generated seven–figure gross sales to date — without a dedicated sales or marketing engine behind it. Amplio Spine is entirely founder–funded to date, with no outside capital, reflecting the founders' direct conviction in the platform. Upon closing, Amplio Spine will fully commercialize the platform nationally as the only U.S. company offering an expandable, patent–protected interlaminar stabilization device with both XS and XL sizing. The asset purchase is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary due diligence and closing conditions.

Surgeons, distributors, and media can learn more, request product information, or schedule interviews with the leadership team at www.ampliospine.com or by contacting [email protected] .

A Category of One

Leading the company is Josh Lambert, CEO and Co–Founder — a 25+ year healthcare commercial leader with a track record of commercial product launches.

"This is not a me–too device, and this is not an incremental play," said Josh Lambert, CEO and Co–Founder of Amplio Spine. "KeyLift™ is the only FDA–cleared expandable interlaminar stabilization system in the United States offering both XS and XL sizing — two platforms, eight sizes, one reproducible surgical technique. No other company in America can make that claim. We are acquiring a de–risked asset — clearance, IP, inventory, and real–world surgical adoption already in place, used by orthopedic and neurosurgical spine surgeons, with adoption also expanding among interventional pain physicians — and we are pairing it with a commercial engine that has been missing from day one. Spine companies should take notice."

Built on Legacy. Led by Operators.

The KeyLift™ family was designed by the late Peter Harris, a 25+ year spine industry veteran with senior engineering and leadership roles at U.S. Spine, Biomet, Amedica, and K2M (acquired by Stryker for $1.4 billion in 2018). His design pedigree is stitched into every element of the platform. Mr. Harris passed away in 2025, leaving behind a technology family purpose–built to solve one of the most common problems in spine surgery.

Joining the executive team as Chief Operating Officer and Co–Founder is Ryan Dickinson, former Vice President of Sales at Amendia (now Spinal Elements) and a seasoned medical device operator with a career built on scaling commercial organizations across ortho and spine.

"This is the kind of platform you build a company around," said Ryan Dickinson, COO and Co–Founder of Amplio Spine. "KeyLift™ is clinically differentiated, IP–protected, and already adopted by surgeons — we are stepping in with the operational rigor, the supply chain discipline, and the infrastructure to let this technology reach every patient who needs it. Our job is to make sure the product, the training, and the customer experience are flawless every single time."

Rounding out the founding executive team as Chief Revenue Officer and Co–Founder is Blake Boesel, a 15+ year orthospine veteran who began his career in 2009 at DePuy Synthes, the orthopedic company of Johnson & Johnson. Blake has built and scaled high–performing commercial platforms in competitive, surgeon–driven markets, with expertise spanning distributor network development, surgeon engagement, and aligning clinical value with economic outcomes — the levers that accelerate market penetration for novel spine technologies.

"KeyLift™ sells itself inside the OR — the surgeons who have used it already know," said Blake Boesel, CRO and Co–Founder of Amplio Spine. "What it has been missing is a real commercial engine. We are about to put one behind it and give this platform the national footprint it has always deserved."

Transaction Structure

Structure: Asset purchase — Amplio Spine, LLC will acquire the KeyLiftXS ™ and KeyLiftXL ™ platforms (four sizes each, eight SKUs total), associated IP and patents, FDA 510(k) clearance ( K232484 ), inventory, tooling, customer and distributor relationships, and all related intangible assets.

Asset purchase — Amplio Spine, LLC will acquire the and platforms (four sizes each, eight SKUs total), associated IP and patents, FDA 510(k) clearance ( ), inventory, tooling, customer and distributor relationships, and all related intangible assets. Headquarters: Boca Raton, Florida.

Boca Raton, Florida. Capital: Amplio Spine is entirely founder–funded; no outside capital has been raised in connection with this transaction.

Amplio Spine is entirely founder–funded; no outside capital has been raised in connection with this transaction. Leadership: Josh Lambert, CEO & Co–Founder; Ryan Dickinson, COO & Co–Founder; Blake Boesel, CRO & Co–Founder.

Josh Lambert, CEO & Co–Founder; Ryan Dickinson, COO & Co–Founder; Blake Boesel, CRO & Co–Founder. Expected closing: Q2 2026, subject to definitive documentation and customary closing conditions.

Q2 2026, subject to definitive documentation and customary closing conditions. Financial terms: Not disclosed.

About Amplio Spine, LLC

Amplio Spine, LLC, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a spine technology company founded to commercialize differentiated, patent–protected surgical solutions for patients suffering from spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease. The company is led by operators with decades of combined spine expertise and 50+ years in healthcare.

About FloSpine, LLC

FloSpine, LLC is a Boca Raton, Florida–based medical device company founded in 2011 by the late Peter Harris. FloSpine developed the KeyLift™ Expandable Interlaminar Stabilization System family — KeyLiftXS™ and KeyLiftXL™, four sizes each — and secured FDA 510(k) clearance ( K232484 ) in late 2023.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements regarding a proposed transaction that has not yet closed and the future commercialization of the KeyLift™ family. The Letter of Intent is non–binding and remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, regulatory considerations, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will close on the terms described, on the timeline anticipated, or at all. Forward–looking statements involve known and unknown risks, including competitive, clinical, reimbursement, supply chain, and regulatory risks, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Amplio Spine, LLC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statement except as may be required by law.

Media Contact

Amplio Spine, LLC

[email protected] | www.ampliospine.com

3998 FAU Blvd, Suite 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431

SOURCE Amplio Spine