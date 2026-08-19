Amplitude Therapeutics and Lilly Enter Strategic Collaboration to Develop Trans-Amplifying RNA Vaccines for Infectious Diseases

Research collaboration combines Amplitude's proprietary taRNA with Lilly's global development, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities

Initial programs target infectious diseases with high unmet need, with Lilly retaining options for up to two additional targets

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplitude Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing trans-amplifying RNA (taRNA) medicines and vaccines, today announced a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") to discover and develop taRNA vaccine candidates for infectious diseases. The collaboration will initially focus on undisclosed infectious disease vaccine programs with high unmet need, with Lilly retaining the option to add up to two additional infectious disease targets.

Amplitude's taRNA approach is designed to separate the replicase and antigen-encoding RNA components, enabling flexible antigen design, formulation tuning, and dose optimization across vaccine programs. As compared to other RNA modalities, taRNA may enable enhanced potency, lower doses, and improved manufacturability.

"Our ambition at Amplitude is to build a leading in vivo RNA platform by advancing both taRNA and LNP technologies with significant potential to expand what is possible across vaccines and therapeutics. This collaboration gives us the opportunity to translate and validate our taRNA technology across multiple vaccine programs targeting infectious diseases with high unmet need, leveraging Lilly's global development, manufacturing and commercialization scale," said Dr. Cory Sago, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Therapeutics.

Under the agreement, Lilly will receive exclusive, target-specific rights to develop and commercialize licensed products directed to the collaboration targets. Amplitude will lead taRNA optimization and selected preclinical research activities under agreed research plans, with Lilly responsible for additional preclinical development, clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory activities and commercialization.

About Amplitude Therapeutics

Amplitude Therapeutics, a Lilly Gateway Labs community member, is a Boston-based biotechnology company developing a next-generation trans-amplifying RNA (taRNA) platform for medicines and vaccines. Founded in 2022, Amplitude is applying its taRNA platform to create differentiated vaccines and therapeutics across infectious disease, protein replacement, immunology, and genetic medicines. The company's platform is designed to enable potent, flexible, and scalable RNA-based products, including approaches intended to improve in vivo expression and manufacturing. Amplitude is backed by leading life sciences investors including ARCH Venture Partners, Newpath Partners and Alta Partners, and has received non-dilutive support from BARDA, CEPI and the Gates Foundation.

Learn more at Amplitude-tx.com .

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Amplitude Therapeutics

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SOURCE Amplitude Therapeutics