AMR Clinical Appoints Bernard Dyson as Chief Financial Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMR Clinical (AMR), an award-winning clinical research site company, today announced the appointment of Bernard Dyson as Chief Financial Officer. Dyson joins AMR's executive leadership team to lead the company's financial strategy and support its continued growth across therapeutic areas and geographies. He will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, helping guide AMR Clinical through its next phase of expansion and innovation in clinical research.

"Bernard brings an exceptional combination of financial leadership, operational expertise, and strategic vision," said Kari L. Delahunty, Chief Executive Officer of AMR Clinical. "As the clinical research industry continues to evolve, AMR is uniquely positioned to connect sponsors, sites, and patients through community-based engagement, therapeutic expertise and patient recruitment solutions. Bernard's experience scaling organizations and driving sustainable growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand our impact and deliver value to our partners."

Dyson brings decades of life sciences and clinical research industry experience, supporting growth initiatives and aligning financial strategy with operational execution. "AMR has built a differentiated clinical research platform with strong momentum and a clear vision for the future. Having spent my career in clinical research and strategic finance, I look forward to partnering with the team to support AMR's next phase of growth," said Dyson.

As sponsors and CROs increasingly seek more efficient and comprehensive approaches to clinical development solutions, AMR Clinical remains focused on bringing treatments to patients through high-quality clinical research. The addition of Dyson reinforces AMR's commitment to strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to grow and innovate.

About AMR Clinical

AMR Clinical is an award-winning clinical research site company specializing in clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. AMR partners with leading healthcare providers and investigators to deliver high-quality, data-driven research while improving access and outcomes for patients.

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SOURCE AMR Clinical