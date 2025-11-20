AMR Clinical Announces CEO Succession Plan

Kari Delahunty to become Chief Executive Officer

Dr. William Smith to assume new role as Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMR Clinical, a leading integrated research site organization, announced today that Dr. William B. Smith, founding CEO of the Company since its formal consolidation in 2017, will assume a new role as Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors effective December 1, 2025. Kari L. Delahunty, currently Chief Operating Officer of AMR Clinical, will become Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors on that date.

Dr. Smith has been with AMR Clinical and its predecessor organizations for more than 30 years and has led the Company through significant growth, therapeutic diversification, and the Company's recapitalization by Curewell Capital. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our appreciation to Dr. Smith for his long-standing leadership and vision, which have been instrumental to AMR's success," said David P. King, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Dr. Smith is an innovator and thought leader in clinical research, and we are pleased that he will remain involved with AMR Clinical as Vice Chairman of the Board."

Ms. Delahunty is widely recognized in the clinical research industry for her strategic leadership and operational expertise. During her career, she has held key global roles in clinical development, strategy, and innovation. Prior to serving as AMR Clinical's Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Delahunty served as President, Life Sciences at Shearwater Health, leading growth, and development strategy. She previously served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Syneos Health, culminating as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy.

"It's been a privilege to lead AMR Clinical, and I'm confident that Kari is the right person to take the company forward," said Dr. Smith. "As CEO, Kari will focus on AMR Clinical's therapeutic depth and breadth in clinical research. Her expertise in operational scalability and data-driven strategy aligns with the company's vision for continued growth as an integrated clinical research site partner. She brings the right blend of vision, execution, and integrity that our stakeholders value."

"I am honored to lead AMR Clinical at such an exciting time," said Ms. Delahunty. "AMR Clinical is built on a commitment to high quality clinical research, and I welcome the opportunity to lead our talented team in delivering critical therapeutic innovation, improving the patient experience in clinical research, deepening customer partnerships, and driving value for our shareholders. I look forward to building on the company's legacy as we embark on the next stage of our growth."

"I want to thank Bill for his outstanding leadership and commitment to AMR Clinical during the past 30 years, especially the last eight as CEO. Under Bill's guidance, the company grew from 15 to more than 30 sites in the United States, serving multiple therapeutic areas and creating substantial value for our customers." said Michael Dal Bello, Partner at Curewell Capital and Member of AMR Clinical's Board of Directors. "I also want to congratulate Kari on her new role and express our confidence that she is the right choice to lead the Company as we pursue many exciting opportunities."

About AMR Clinical

AMR Clinical is an integrated clinical research site company specializing in clinical trials across various medical specialties. Committed to advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes, AMR Clinical partners with leading healthcare providers to offer innovative and effective clinical research solutions. AMR Clinical operates more than 30 clinical research sites, providing exceptional patient care and safety. Learn more at www.amr-clinical.com.

About Curewell Capital

Curewell is a Los Angeles–based private equity firm focused on building industry-leading middle-market healthcare companies headquartered in North America. Drawing upon decades of investment and operating experience across healthcare services, pharmaceutical services, medical devices, and healthcare technology, Curewell seeks to partner with founders and management teams leading premier companies that improve patient outcomes, create efficiencies, and foster innovation. For additional information, please visit www.curewellcapital.com.

