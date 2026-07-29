Amrit Ocean Resort Launches Signature Wellness Retreat, a Personalized Three-Phase Journey Where Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Science

Blending 5,000-Year-Old Healing Traditions with Cutting-Edge Wellness Technology, the Retreat Offers a Rare Combination of Personalized Care, Longevity-Focused Programming, and Transformational Travel

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Wellness Month this August, Amrit Ocean Resort today announced the launch of the Amrit Signature Wellness Retreat — a fully personalized, three-phase luxury wellness program beginning at $1,400 per night for two. Rooted in five pillars of well-being — Mindfulness, Nutrition, Fitness, Relaxation, and Sleep — the retreat is designed to restore and transform guests before, during, and long after their stay on Singer Island, Palm Beach.

The retreat includes daily access to the Aayush Hydrothermal Circuit, a 40,000-square-foot thermal wellness journey that is one of the largest of its kind in Florida.

At the heart of the retreat is the Personalized Wellness Support System (PWSS) — Amrit's proprietary platform that begins with a pre-arrival wellness assessment and coach consultation, and continues post-departure through virtual coaching and a personal wellness dashboard for ongoing progress tracking. On property, every guest is paired with a dedicated Wellness Ambassador: a single point of contact who manages all logistics, shapes each day around the individual's goals and energy, and acts as the connective thread between spa, fitness, and dining.

Each day includes two personalized therapies — one drawn from ancient healing traditions such as Ayurvedic Abhyanga, Shirodhara, and Reiki, and one from modern wellness technology including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, PEMF, and the Ammortal Recharge Chamber. The pairing is recommended by the Wellness Ambassador based on each guest's assessment and how they are feeling on that particular day. This philosophy, that ancient wisdom and modern science are most powerful when they work together, is central to everything Amrit delivers.

"Wellness travel has evolved. Guests are no longer looking for a break — they are looking for a breakthrough," said Shama Barot, Co-Founder of Amrit Ocean Resort. "The Signature Retreat was designed to meet that moment, bringing together ancient healing wisdom, modern science, and a level of personalization that we believe is unlike anything else available today."

Also included daily is exclusive access to the Aayush Hydrothermal Circuit — a 40,000-square-foot self-guided thermal wellness journey featuring hot and cold contrast pools, a salt inhalation chamber, hydro-reflexology aquatic path, effusion showers, and sauna and steam rooms. Expert-led fitness programming spans six categories, from functional training and Pilates to Tai Chi, sound bath meditation, and beach-based movement, intentionally designed to bring retreat guests together through shared movement.

Three daily rituals complete the experience: oceanfront Brunch at TULA, the afternoon Library Ritual, and the nightly TAAZA Gathering — an expert-led community event on Amrit's beachfront terrace featuring curated small plates, botanical drinks, and intentional connection. Together, they create what the retreat describes as a sixth pillar: community.

For guests looking to mark National Wellness Month with more than a resolution, the Amrit Signature Wellness Retreat requires a minimum three-night stay. For more information or to book, visit signatureretreat.amritocean.com or call 844-692-6748.

About Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences (pronounced Ahm-rit, meaning "elixir of life" in Sanskrit) is a next-generation luxury wellness resort on seven beachfront acres on Palm Beach County's Singer Island. The resort features 155 wellness-inspired guest rooms and the 103,000-square-foot Amrit Wellness & Spa, the largest spa in Florida, home to the state's only indoor-outdoor hydrothermal circuit, 25 treatment rooms, and a full-service salon. Guests can also enjoy five wellness dining concepts and a proprietary Personal Wellness Support System offering personalized coaching before, during, and after their stay. Amrit was named one of Newsweek's Best Wellness Resorts and a Travel + Leisure World's Best honoree in 2026. For more information, visit www.amritocean.com.

SOURCE Amrit Ocean Resort