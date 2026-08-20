AMTD Appoints Benjamin Sutton as Global Editor-in-Chief of The Art Newspaper

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital") (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital, jointly (together, the "Group" or "AMTD") announce the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Sutton as Global Editor-in-Chief of The Art Newspaper.

Founded in 1990, The Art Newspaper has grown into a multi-platform brand widely regarded as the "journal of record" and the "art bible" for the art world. It is an authoritative cornerstone for the industry and the designated publication for leading art events, including Art Basel, Frieze, Art Dubai, Art Week Tokyo, Singapore Art Week, TEFAF (The European Fine Art Fair), the Venice Biennale, Zona Maco, etc.

Benjamin joined The Art Newspaper as Editor, Americas in 2021, and was in charge of running the New York office. His most recent role was the Editor in Chief for Americas, managing the editorial team and contributors in that region, overseeing expansion of its coverage across North and South America. Under Benjamin's leadership, The Art Newspaper has successfully broadened its coverage into Canada and Latin America. Benjamin has been leading the execution of The Art Newspaper's popular fair dailies at Art Basel Miami Beach, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York, while over seeing the launch the first bilingual English-Spanish project in Mexico City.

"The Art Newspaper has maintained its reputation as the art industry's leader for vital news and analysis for more than 35 years," Benjamin Sutton, Global Editor-in-Chief of The Art Newspaper, says. "It has been a pleasure to work with my colleagues these past five years to expand our reach into new regions and languages, all the while maintaining the foundational principles on which the publication's reputation rests. I am honoured to have the opportunity to shepherd The Art Newspaper toward new milestones."

As Global Editor-in-Chief, Benjamin will set and execute the global editorial strategy, expanding coverage and market presence, accelerating digital and multimedia growth, and upholding the publication's standards of accuracy, independence, and authority.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD IDEA Group; AMTD Digital Inc.; The Generation Essentials Group