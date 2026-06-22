AMTD Group and AMTD IDEA Reaffirm Long-Term Commitment to TGE with a Two-Year Voluntary Lock-Up

PARIS, LONDON and NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group") and AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) jointly announce that as co-founding shareholders of The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), they fully echo and support the recent announcement of AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital") (NYSE: HKD), the controlling shareholder of TGE, that AMTD Digital, together with its directors and management team, have voluntarily agreed not to sell any of their TGE shares for a period of two years.

In alignment with this commitment and reflecting their strong confidence in the long-term prospects and value creation potential of TGE, AMTD Group and AMTD IDEA have likewise voluntarily undertaken and agreed not to sell any of their respective TGE shareholdings in the open market for a period of two years from the date of this announcement, in line with their strong commitment and confidence in the long-term prospects and value creation potential of TGE.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD IDEA Group