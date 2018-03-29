Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Key Pipeline and Marketed Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming and Regulatory Events & Patent Information

This Market Spotlight report covers the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were 46,080 incident cases of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in adults aged 40 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 54,750 incident cases by 2025.

Oceania and Europe are estimated to have the highest disease incidence (2.33 and 2.16 cases per 100,000 people, respectively), while Asia and Africa have the lowest incidence (0.62 and 0.89 cases per 100,000 people, respectively).

Mitsubishi Tanabe's Radicava (edaravone), Concordia's Rilutek (riluzole), and Corestem's Neuronata-R are the only marketed drugs available for ALS.

A majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for ALS are in Phase II. Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for ALS focus on a wide variety of targets. Approximately one third of the drugs in mid-to-late-stage development are administered via the oral route, with the remainder including intravenous, subcutaneous, intrathecal, and intramuscular formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the ALS space include topline Phase I, Phase IIb, and Phase III trial results for BHV0223, H.P. Acthar Gel, NP001, masitinib, and NurOwn, and an expected CHMP opinion for masitinib's filing.

There were 17 licensing and asset acquisition activities involving ALS drugs during 2013-17. The $784m strategic collaboration agreement between Biogen and Ionis to develop drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders was the largest deal during this period.

OR04's US product patent and Radicava/Radicut's method-of-use patent are set to expire in 2020, which will open the door to generic entry

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for ALS have been in early and mid-phases of development, with 82% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 18% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of ALS clinical trials globally. France and the UK lead the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

and the UK lead the major EU markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the ALS space is dominated by completed trials. Biogen and Otsuka have the highest number of completed clinical trials for ALS, with 10 completed trials each. Biogen leads industry sponsors with the highest number of Phase I clinical trials for ALS, followed by Otsuka and Roche.

