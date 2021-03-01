An Air of Artistry

LA VERGNE, Tenn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a complement to a sewing machine that has a one-touch electronic air threading system, a color touchscreen display, and exceptional illumination while allowing the sewist to keep both hands on any size project. Plus, the machine calibrates the thread tension for every stitch automatically, providing the optimal settings with every move. The PFAFF® admire™ air 7000 coverlock machine makes the perfect pairing offering all of these features.

The admire™ air 7000 offers several cover stitch options: Triple cover stitch, and double cover stitches in both wide and narrow - great for hemming, construction techniques, decorative stitching and more. In addition, there is a chain stitch for construction and embellishing. A reinforced frame makes this machine stable for all types of sewing, from lightweight to heavy — even at top speed of 1300spm. An Extension Table is included, perfect for the larger projects, with a large flat work area with 12" (30cm) space. In addition, there is a series of evenly spaced pin holes integrated into the table's surface to accommodate the included pivot pin for circular stitching.

Also included is a knee lift to raise and lower the presser foot, allowing you to keep both hands on your project - especially helpful when working with larger projects and difficult-to-handle fabrics. Sewists can choose from the wide variety of optional accessories for creative possibilities such as a beading foot, gathering foot, piping foot and more. If you are serious about sewing, then the PFAFF® admire™ air 7000 coverlock machine would be the perfect companion to your sewing machine.

Give your ideas the perfect finish and discover the new PFAFF® admire™ air 7000. Available in March 2021 retailing at $3299. To learn more about the PFAFF® admire™ air 7000, please visit your authorized PFAFF® dealer or visit www.pfaff.com.

