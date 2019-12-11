BANGKOK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) under the Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is pleased to support Pharmasafe's further development of their 1,500 drugs AI Pill Image Recognition Mobile Application called PharmaSee that will allow healthcare professionals and patients to simply take a picture of an unknown pill and for the system to automatically identify it.

An Automated AI Pill Image Recognition System that Saves Patient’s Lives

To cover the majority of commonly prescribed pills in the Thai healthcare system, Pharmasafe has signed MOUs with the deans of 7 prestigious faculties of Pharmacy at Chulalongkorn University, Rangsit University, Chiang Mai University, Songklakagarin University, Huachiew Chalermprakiet University, Silpakorn University and Payao University to have their Pharmacy students assist PharmaSafe in their machine learning with further technology support from Microsoft (Thailand).

Thailand's Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Mr. Buddhipongse Punnakanta commented, "The PharmaSee app, a new AI Pill recognition system, is a digital innovation supported by DEPA to help assure patient safety and prevent medication errors in Thai patients."

"Thai patients take a lot of prescription pills, accounting for 47% of total Thailand's healthcare spending, and they often go to many different hospitals and clinics at the same time. Making matters worse, the patients do not know the name and dosage of their prescribed medicine, thereby making it very difficult for a different doctor to know what they are taking. To prevent errors occurring in the pharmacological chain, Pharmasafe's PharmaSee solves this problem by helping medical professionals to correctly identify prescription pills in real time," says Dr. Thanapat Songsak, Dean of Pharmacy at Rangsit University.

Dr. Boonchai Kijsanayotin, Health Systems Research Institute, Ministry of Public Health Thailand, added, "This new AI Pill recognition system is one of the most promising technological advancements in preventing pharmacological errors and in the increase of patient safety."

