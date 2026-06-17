An Education That Yields High Dividends: Embry-Riddle Tops List of Graduate Pay Rankings in Florida and Arizona

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University topped a Business Insider list for the highest-earning graduates in Arizona and Florida.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's residential campuses in Arizona and Florida produce the highest-paid graduates in their respective states, according to a Business Insider analysis of federal higher education data.

Through a study of the Department of Education's College Scorecard, which provides data on costs, graduation rates, debt levels, post-college earnings and other key metrics, the financial news site listed the colleges in each U.S. state with the highest-paid graduates four years after completing their degrees.

By topping the list of highest-earning graduates in Arizona and Florida, Embry-Riddle was placed alongside the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Yale University, Columbia University and the University of Notre Dame.

"As the global leader in aviation and aerospace education, Embry-Riddle has always been dedicated to student success as well as providing a high return on investment for its over 170,000 alumni," said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. "This report demonstrates that an Embry-Riddle degree supercharges their earnings at the start of their careers."

The College Scorecard is meant to provide reliable data to help prospective students and their families make informed choices, as well as serve as a resource to policymakers and researchers. The website collates data from U.S. colleges and universities for 13 million students receiving Title IV federal aid.

To identify the colleges with the highest-earning graduates, Business Insider examined median annual earnings data, which measures how much former federal-aid-receiving students earn four years after completing their degrees. The publication focused on public or private nonprofit four-year schools.

"The value of an Embry-Riddle degree is evident in the success of our students and their professional success," said Dr. Jason M. Ruckert, senior vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Student Affairs. "Our students graduate career-ready, immediately able to lead complex projects, respond to challenges and meet industry demands."

Business Insider noted several limitations of its list, including that the earnings data applies only to former federal-aid recipients and that specialized schools may be more likely to top some states' lists because they focus on high-earning fields. The publication identified each school's most popular majors, noting Embry-Riddle's focus on aviation and aerospace fields.

In-demand fields offered at Embry-Riddle include engineering, aeronautical science, advanced air mobility, safety, cybersecurity, uncrewed aircraft systems, space physics, space operations and aviation and aerospace business and analytics, among others. Its undergraduate Aerospace Engineering programs are among the nation's best, according to U.S. News & World Report.

"Embry-Riddle continues to focus on degree programs where talented students have access to world-class faculty and cutting-edge technology and infrastructure that provide them with exceptional educational experiences," said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Kelly Austin.

Prescott Campus Chancellor Dr. Ken Witcher credited the dedicated and focused students who are committed to their fields of study. "Rarely do you find scholars more dedicated to their career paths," he said. "Our expert faculty work with the best-of-the-best who become the future leaders in their industries."

Embry-Riddle's undergraduate enrollment at its residential campuses exceeds 11,000 students. As of fall 2025, the university's Daytona Beach, Florida, campus has 7,943 undergraduates enrolled, and its Prescott, Arizona, campus has 3,232. Many students remain in Florida and Arizona after graduation, driving growth in key industries and contributing to these states' economies.

Embry Riddle Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rodney Cruise said that the university "has long been positioned to drive economic impact through hands-on education," adding that initiatives like its state-of-the-art Research Park unite academia, research and industry to create high-wage, high-quality jobs.

"Industry partnerships," he continued, "enable Embry-Riddle graduates to advance innovation and serve as change makers in Florida, Arizona and around the world."

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Reporters worldwide contact Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for content experts in all aspects of aviation, aviation business, aerospace, engineering and STEM-related fields. Our faculty experts specialize in uncrewed and autonomous systems, security and intelligence, air traffic and airport management, astronomy, human factors psychology, meteorology, spaceflight operations, urban air mobility and much more. Visit the Embry-Riddle Newsroom for story ideas.

Embry-Riddle educates over 31,000 aspiring aerospace and aviation professionals at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, and across more than 115 Worldwide Campus locations and online degree programs. In 2024, U.S. News & World Report named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation's No. 1 provider of online bachelor's degree programs among private universities. Our residential campuses hold multiple Top 10 rankings. All of our campuses have been ranked Best for Veterans.

Media Contact: Seth Robbins, director of media communications, 386-241-6060, [email protected]

SOURCE Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University