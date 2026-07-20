Embry-Riddle and Former NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt Launch 'Safer Skies' Video Podcast to Explore Innovations Behind Aviation and Aerospace Safety

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new video podcast from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, hosted by world-renowned safety expert Robert L. Sumwalt, is inviting listeners behind the scenes for candid conversations about the world of aviation and aerospace safety.

Sumwalt, who currently serves as executive director of Embry-Riddle's Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety (BCAAS), was National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman from 2017-2021 and served on the NTSB Board for 15 years. During that period, he was involved in the investigation of over 200 accidents in all modes of transportation.

He was also recently named the recipient of the National Aeronautic Association's 2026 Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy for his enduring contributions to aviation safety and the industry, joining the ranks of Charles Lindbergh, Jimmy Doolittle, Igor Sikorsky, Barry Goldwater, Neil Armstrong and John Glenn, among many other aviation trailblazers.

A career pilot for 32 years before joining NTSB, Mr. Sumwalt is passionate about responsible innovation. "We live in an era marked by the rapid advancement of flight on Earth and in space," said Sumwalt. "The Safer Skies production discusses these developments in the context of safety, highlighting the innovative people and technologies that have contributed to the industry's rigorous safety standards and advanced safety across the globe."

Produced by BCAAS, each consumable, 30-minute episode offers rare insight into the experiences of industry experts, the practices that ensure the safety of all who fly, and the ideas that are shaping the future of flight.

In Safer Skies' inaugural episode, Sumwalt sits down with Dr. Janet Kavandi, a three-time Space Shuttle veteran and industry leader. Kavandi, who completed a 25-year career with NASA before joining Sierra Space as president, shares an intimate look at her remarkable career as an astronaut and scientist.

"It was a great honor to be the first guest on 'Safer Skies,' with my good friend, Robert Sumwalt," said Kavandi, who also serves as an Embry-Riddle Trustee. "It is my hope that this and future podcasts will help broaden our individual perspectives and improve the safety of our collective experiences in the air and in space."

Upcoming first-season guests include:

Major General Jeannie Leavitt, U.S. Air Force (USAF) veteran, the first U.S. woman to serve as a fighter pilot and commander of a USAF combat fighter wing; and dean of Embry-Riddle Prescott's College of Aviation.





Captain Tammie Jo Shults, former U.S. Navy aviator and airline pilot who successfully landed Southwest Airlines Flight 1380.





Dr. John K. Lauber, retired senior vice president of Product Safety and chief product safety officer for Airbus and former NTSB board member.





Patty Wagstaff, U.S. national aerobatic champion.

"Safer Skies shares real industry stories and invaluable safety insights," said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. "This new initiative furthers Embry-Riddle's and BCAAS' shared commitment to advancing safety science and education, ensuring safer skies for all."

Watch the first episode of the Safer Skies video podcast here.

Media Contact

Seth Robbins; executive director of news and media communications; [email protected]; 386-241-6060

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Reporters worldwide contact Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for content experts in all aspects of aviation, aviation business, aerospace, engineering and STEM-related fields. Our faculty experts specialize in uncrewed and autonomous systems, security and intelligence, air traffic and airport management, astronomy, human factors psychology, meteorology, spaceflight operations, urban air mobility and much more. Visit the Embry-Riddle Newsroom for story ideas.

SOURCE Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University