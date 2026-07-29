An Evening at Longwood, Featuring 1906, Benefits the James Beard Foundation

The one-night-only dining experience showcases the collaboration between horticulturists and culinary team

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For one unforgettable evening on Saturday, September 19, guests can experience An Evening at Longwood, Featuring 1906, a Friends of James Beard Benefit®, supporting the James Beard Foundation. The evening begins in the Ornamental Kitchen Garden and culminates in a six-course dinner inspired by the season's harvest.

From inspiring gardens to the dining table, guests will experience Longwood through every sense. The evening begins with a welcome reception in the Ornamental Kitchen Garden, where guests will be surrounded by the vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers that will shape the evening's menu.

The Ornamental Kitchen Garden is the heart of Longwood's culinary program. Here, chefs and horticulturists work together throughout the growing season to align culinary vision with horticultural artistry. Together, they create menus that reflect what is at peak, with vegetables, fruits, and herbs harvested just steps away from the kitchen, creating an experience rooted in freshness, seasonality, and place.

The experience continues in 1906 with an exclusive six-course menu curated by Executive Chef George Murkowicz and his culinary team. Crafted specifically for this event, the menu showcases the season's harvest alongside regionally ingredients that celebrate the Brandywine Valley. Optional wine pairings are available for an additional cost.

"Our culinary philosophy begins in the Gardens," says Murkowicz. "Working closely with our team of dedicated horticulturists allows us to build a one-of-a-kind menu, using only the best ingredients. We are excited to share that unique experience while supporting the James Beard Foundation."

The evening also includes Heather Considine Varian, Vice President of Philanthropy for the James Beard Foundation, sharing insights into the Foundation's work and impact.

Set within the Gardens and named for the year founder Pierre S. du Pont purchased Longwood, 1906 has established itself as one of the Philadelphia region's premier dining destinations. Praised for its polished hospitality, seasonal cuisine, and views of Longwood's Main Fountain Garden, 1906 offers a dining experience found nowhere else.

An Evening at Longwood Gardens, Featuring 1906, is part of the Friends of James Beard Benefit® series — events hosted by chefs, restaurants, and organizations across the country that provide critical funding for the James Beard Foundation and its mission to champion a better food system.

Tickets are available for $250 per person. To purchase tickets, please visit: https://longwoodgardens.org/events-performances/events/evening-longwood-featuring-1906

About Longwood Gardens

In 1906, industrialist Pierre S. du Pont (1870-1954) purchased a small farm near Kennett Square, PA, to save a collection of historic trees from being sold for lumber. Today, Longwood Gardens is one of the world's great horticultural displays, encompassing 1,100 acres of dazzling gardens, woodlands, meadows, fountains, a 10,010-pipe Aeolian organ, and grand conservatory. Expanding on its commitment to conservation, in 2024 Longwood Gardens acquired the 505-acre Longwood at Granogue, a cultural landscape in nearby Wilmington, Delaware. Longwood Gardens is the living legacy of Pierre S. du Pont, bringing joy and inspiration to everyone through the beauty of nature, conservation, and learning. Open daily, Longwood is one of more than 30 gardens in the Philadelphia region known as America's Garden Capital. For more information, visit longwoodgardens.org.

About Executive Chef George Murkowicz

George Murkowicz brings a lifelong passion for culinary innovation and a dedication to locally sourced ingredients to his kitchen. Raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, George embarked on his professional culinary path at Zinc Bistro, where he honed his skills under the guidance of James Beard-nominated chef Rochelle Daniel. His culinary expertise expanded at T. Cooks in the Royal Palms Resort and Spa, where he delighted many celebrity guests with his creations. Venturing beyond Arizona in 2013, George became the Executive Chef at Scarlett Begonia in Santa Barbara, CA, focusing on coastal farm-to-table cuisine.. Returning to Arizona, George made his mark as the Executive Chef of Shift in Flagstaff, elevating the local mountain food scene with his hyper-local approach and innovative techniques. His culinary journey continued with a role as Kitchen Manager and Expeditor for Outstanding in the Field, collaborating with chefs, farmers, and beverage producers across 29 states to deliver incredible events in extraordinary locations. George's talents earned him numerous accolades, including first place in Master Chef Santa Barbara and Wine and Dine in the Pines.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to leading chefs and the broader culinary industry towards a new standard of excellence. Our guiding principle, Good Food for Good®, informs our vision of a vibrant, equitable, and sustainable independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture and drives towards a better food system. For nearly 40 years, JBF has been instrumental in recognizing, amplifying, educating, and training the individuals who shape American food culture. Today, our mission comes to life through the prestigious James Beard Awards, industry and community-focused programming, advocacy and policy initiatives, and exciting culinary events and partnerships around the country—including at our new Platform by JBF® event space in New York City. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our emails, and follow @beardfoundation on social media

SOURCE Longwood Gardens