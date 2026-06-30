Longwood Gardens Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longwood Gardens today announced it has been named one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group, earning national recognition for its commitment to employee engagement, professional growth, and workplace excellence. The annual ranking highlights organizations that cultivate strong leadership, career development, and a positive workplace culture. The recognition is based on a comprehensive evaluation of publicly available data and a confidential nationwide employee survey.

"At Longwood, we've worked hard to build a workplace defined by innovation, belonging, exceptional benefits, and real investment in our team's professional growth — and this honor affirms that those efforts are making a difference," said Shelley Dinehart, Chief Human Resources and Culture Officer.

As one of the world's great gardens, Longwood's 700+ full time, part time, seasonal staff and students, and 600+ volunteers steward 1,100 acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows, and conservatories, while advancing work in conservation, design, education, and research.

Longwood focuses on the well-being of staff and their loved ones by offering competitive compensation and outstanding benefits that promote physical and financial wellbeing, work-life balance and professional growth. Among other benefits, Longwood provides comprehensive healthcare programs that encompass expanded access to care through both in person and virtual primary care and physical therapy programs, a competitive retirement matching plan, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, caregiver support, service awards and bonuses, and professional development opportunities.

About Longwood Gardens

In 1906, industrialist Pierre S. du Pont (1870-1954) purchased a small farm near Kennett Square, PA, to save a collection of historic trees from being sold for lumber. Today, Longwood Gardens is one of the world's great horticultural displays, encompassing 1,100 acres of dazzling gardens, woodlands, meadows, fountains, a 10,010-pipe Aeolian organ, and grand conservatory. Expanding on its commitment to conservation, in 2024 Longwood Gardens acquired the 505-acre Longwood at Granogue, a cultural landscape in nearby Wilmington, Delaware. Longwood Gardens is the living legacy of Pierre S. du Pont, bringing joy and inspiration to everyone through the beauty of nature, conservation, and learning. Open daily, Longwood is one of more than 30 gardens in the Philadelphia region known as America's Garden Capital. For more information, visit longwoodgardens.org.

SOURCE Longwood Gardens