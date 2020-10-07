An In-Depth Look into John Cooper and Jim Hurley's successful Virginia Law Firm

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John M. Cooper and Jim Hurley came together to form Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers in 2011, and have since seen much success and rapid expansion in their practice. Voted as the Best Law Firm in Norfolk by Virginia Media in 2020, Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers has proven time and time again what makes them stand out from other personal injury firms.

John Cooper and Jim Hurley have over 50 combined years of experience handling personal injury cases. John Cooper is a native Virginian who earned his degree from the University of Virginia Law School before returning to his hometown of Norfolk where he began working in private practice. Jim Hurley received his degree cum laude from Thomas M. Cooley School of Law and subsequently began serving the Virginia Beach and Norfolk area in 1993. Both John Cooper and Jim Hurley have been named in Virginia SuperLawyers, and each have been given the rating of "AV", the highest rating for personal injury practice, by Martindale-Hubbell.

The attorneys at Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers solely focus on personal injury cases. They believe that putting all of their resources into personal injury law helps to create the best chance at a favorable outcome for their clients. Some of the cases they handle include auto accidents , motorcycle accidents , product liability , medical malpractice , and wrongful death lawsuits . Most importantly, Cooper, Hurley and the rest of their legal team help individuals fight against insurance companies in all of their cases.

Outside of practicing law, the firm has also created the Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers Cares Initiative to give back to their local community through fundraising, volunteering, and exposure. The initiative consists of their Focused Driver Scholarship program, annual food bank donations, and frequent support to local schools to name a few.

