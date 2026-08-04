An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops New Tool for Cleaning Drilled Holes in Concrete (LOS-689)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction, and I needed a better way to clean drilled holes within concrete," said an inventor from Santa Barbara, California. As a result, they developed the URIARTE AIR BRUSH CLEANER, designed to eliminate the time and hassle associated with using multiple tools and brushes.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: URIARTE AIR BRUSH CLEANER for Cleaning Drilled Holes in Concrete

Provides an improved way to clean drilled holes within concrete

Adaptability to multiple configurations, requiring less tools, brushes, drills, etc.

Combined airflow and rotation

Improved precision and efficient airflow use

InventHelp Client's Invention for Concrete & Construction Workers

With more workers seeking an improved way to clean drilled holes in concrete, there may be a demand for a new tool. The DUAL ACTION offers a compact design that is easy to use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp.

The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.

For more information, visit www.uriarteairbrushcleaner.com. Or contact Carlos Uriarte at 805-636-8971 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions.

InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp