Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced that the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Richard Puccio, will discuss business topics and trends at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference, located in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m. PST.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices' website at Investor Relations. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast for at least 30 days.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, AI, and software technologies into solutions that combat climate change, reliably connect humans and the world, and help drive advancements in automation and robotics, mobility, healthcare, energy and data centers. With revenue of more than $11 billion in FY25, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and X.

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Jeff Ambrosi

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Senior Director, Investor Relations, Analog Devices, Inc.

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.