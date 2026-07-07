WILMINGTON, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Empower Semiconductor. The combination further strengthens ADI's position as a leading strategic, system-level grid-to-core power partner across the entire AI ecosystem, expanding ADI's total addressable market and capabilities in AI compute power delivery.

Commentary

Analog Devices completes acquisition of Empower Semiconductor

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we welcome the Empower team to ADI and take an important step forward in solving one of the most complex challenges in modern electronics – power delivery for the AI era," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI. "AI infrastructure is fundamentally reshaping how power must be delivered, with energy now one of the most persistent constraints to scaling next-generation systems. Empower's breakthrough technology is designed to directly address this bottleneck, unlocking new levels of efficiency and performance for AI processors. Leveraging ADI's technology and scale, we will help customers rearchitect their power systems and achieve the compute densities next-generation AI demands. The impact will extend well beyond AI data centers to any domain where energy constrains what is possible."

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, AI, and software technologies into solutions that combat climate change, reliably connect humans and the world, and help drive advancements in automation and robotics, mobility, healthcare, energy and data centers. With revenue of more than $11 billion in FY25, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, the expected benefits of the transaction; ADI's expected product offerings and benefits of those offerings, product development, and technical advances resulting from the transaction; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: unforeseen or unknown liabilities; costs or expenses related to the transaction; the inability to retain key personnel; difficulties in integrating the acquired business; the risk that expected benefits of the transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACT:

Jeff Ambrosi

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Analog Devices

[email protected]

(781) 461-3282

Ferda Millan

Global PR and External Communications

Analog Devices

[email protected]

(408) 373-1854

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.