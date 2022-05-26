Analysis of the Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 - Featuring Players Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, NovaMedica & Synthetic Biologics Among Others

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in antibiotics partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Antibiotics partnering contract documents

Top antibiotics deals by value

The Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



This report provides details of the latest antibiotics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Cephalosporin

Clindamycin

Macrolides

Penicillin

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Tetracycline

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains over 300 links to online copies of actual antibiotics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibiotics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of antibiotics technologies and products.



Report scope

Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to antibiotics trends and the structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 includes:

Trends in antibiotics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of antibiotics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 300 antibiotics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active antibiotics dealmakers since 2010

The leading antibiotics partnering resources

In Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in antibiotics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Antibiotics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active antibiotics dealmakers

2.4. Antibiotics partnering by deal type

2.5. Antibiotics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Antibiotics partnering by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for antibiotics partnering

2.7.1 Antibiotics partnering headline values

2.7.2 Antibiotics deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Antibiotics deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Antibiotics royalty rates

2.8. The anatomy of an antibiotics deal

2.8. a. Case study 1:

2.8.b. Case study 2:

2.8.c. Case study 3:



Chapter 3 - Leading antibiotics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top antibiotics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active antibiotics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active antibiotics dealmakers

4.3. Most active antibiotics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Antibiotics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibiotics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Antibiotics dealmaking by technology type

Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Cephalosporin

Clindamycin

Macrolides

Metronidazole

Penicillin

Quinolones

Tetracycline

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Antibiotics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Antibiotics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Antibiotics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Antibiotics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking



Companies Mentioned

Oxford Drug Design

Gilead Sciences

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Lysando

Warp Drive Bio

Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

InSite Vision

France's General Directorate for Armaments

General Directorate for Armaments Q-linea AB

Basilea Pharmaceutica

European Commission

European Union

XBiotech

QureTech Bio

AnnaMed

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

NovaMedica

The Medicines Company

The Regents of the University of California

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Stiefel Laboratories

Decibel Therapeutics

NacuGen Therapeutics

Quotient Bioresearch

Emergent BioSolutions

Novasep

Polypeptide Laboratory

Premier Inc

Optimer Pharmaceuticals

Auspherix

Strides Arcolab

Synthetic Biologics

Medimetriks

SINTEF

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Finorga

Allergan





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19r3gs



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







SOURCE Research and Markets