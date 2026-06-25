Analytics8 Wins "Data Management Innovation Award" in 2026 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

The AI Breakthrough Awards provide recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, and Computer Vision

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics8, a data and analytics consulting firm helping organizations turn data into measurable business value, today announced that its MCP-powered delivery framework, Accelr8, has been selected as winner of the "Data Management Innovation Award" in the 9ᵗʰ annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Analytics8 Wins “Data Management Innovation Award” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards Program. The featured solution, Accelr8, was purpose-built for data management teams and deploys pre-configured accelerators and repeatable workflows to reduce project variability, improve consistency in execution and outcomes, and shorten implementation timelines.

Analytics8's delivery framework, Accelr8, establishes a standardized and secure method for AI models to interact with enterprise data systems such as databases, APIs, and code repositories. Purpose-built for data management teams — and based on the firm's 20+ years of delivery experience — the framework deploys pre-configured accelerators and repeatable workflows to reduce project variability, improve consistency in execution and outcomes, and shorten implementation timelines.

Common use cases for data teams include platform modernizations and migrations, data discovery, governance and lineage, and data warehouse and data lakehouse builds.

"The impact on data management outcomes with our Accelr8 framework is substantial. In a real engagement, our client reduced a modernization timeline by 90%, while creating a governed data foundation that supports consistent reporting and their future AI initiatives," said Tom Munley, CEO of Analytics8. "We're honored to receive the 'Data Management Innovation Award' from AI Breakthrough. This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations modernize data environments faster and more securely through a practical, standards-driven approach."

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year's field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries poured in across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications – underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.

"Accelr8 represents a new model for modernizing data environments. Modern enterprises are constrained by legacy systems, years of embedded logic across SQL views, stored procedures, and fragile data environments. As original developers leave and documentation becomes outdated, data management teams are left with limited visibility and few scalable options for modernization," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "By combining open standards, AI-driven logic interpretation, and human-in-the-loop governance, Analytics8 helps organizations reduce technical debt, preserve institutional knowledge, and maintain control during large-scale data transformations."

About Analytics8

Analytics8 is a data and AI consulting firm that helps data-driven enterprises define their data strategy, modernize their platforms, operationalize AI, and turn data ambition into measurable business value. With over 20 years of experience, we deliver end-to-end solutions that connect strategy through execution to deliver solutions that drive real business outcomes—not just insights.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

CONTACT: Tracey Doyle, Analytics8 CMO, [email protected]

SOURCE Analytics8