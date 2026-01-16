Analytics8 Announces Executive Leadership Appointments to Support Next Phase of Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics8, a data and analytics consulting firm helping organizations turn data into measurable business outcomes, recently announced a series of executive leadership appointments that strengthen the firm's leadership team as it enters its next phase of expansion.

The appointments include the naming of a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Sales Officer, and Chief Client Officer, reflecting Analytics8's focus on client partnership and disciplined growth.

Tom Munley Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Analytics8 recently appointed Tom Munley as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding founder David Fussichen. Munley brings deep experience leading professional services organizations through growth while maintaining strong client relationships and delivery standards.

In his role, Munley will focus on advancing Analytics8's strategy, scaling the firm's capabilities in data and AI, and preserving the client-first culture that has defined the company for more than two decades.

"Analytics8 has built a reputation for solving hard data problems in a practical way," said Munley. "My focus is on extending that foundation while positioning the firm to scale thoughtfully for the next generation of AI-driven analytics solutions."

Todd Hatley Joins as Chief Sales Officer

Analytics8 also announced that Todd Hatley joined the firm as Chief Sales Officer on September 29, 2025. Hatley leads all sales strategy and execution, with responsibility for growing client accounts, expanding technology partnerships, and building high-performing sales teams.

Hatley brings extensive experience leading sales organizations in professional services and data-driven environments. Recently, he led a large data and analytics division at RR Donnelley, following senior leadership roles at firms across multiple stages of growth, including PE-backed organizations.

Hatley also brings a strong client perspective and a track record of building durable growth, aligning closely with Analytics8's client-first approach.

"What stood out to me about Analytics8 is how powerfully pragmatic the firm is," said Hatley. "There's a real balance between innovation and practicality, which means clients see real business results without unnecessary complexity."

"Todd's leadership experience driving sales and growing partnerships closes a gap in Analytics8's go-to-market capabilities that we need to double the firm over the next few years," Munley said. "Combined with his thoughtful, consultative leadership style, his addition better aligns our sales strategy with delivery excellence, strengthens our technology partnerships, and drives stronger client outcomes."

Brian Yaremych Named Chief Client Officer

Analytics8 also announced that Brian Yaremych has been named Chief Client Officer. Yaremych, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been with Analytics8 since its early years and brings more than 20 years of consulting and leadership experience within the firm.

Over the past year, Yaremych has been deeply involved in sales and client engagement efforts, working directly with prospects and managing client relationships. In his new role, he will align closely with the sales organization to drive revenue growth, ensure meaningful work for consultants, and build long-term, trusted partnerships with clients.

"This role allows me to stay close to our clients and our teams," said Yaremych. "It's about strengthening relationships and continuing to deliver outcomes that matter."

"Brian's long tenure with Analytics8 and knowledge of our clients makes him uniquely suited to drive successful long-term relationships. His depth of experience delivering results instills trust with executive sponsors at our clients — which can't be replicated," Munley said.

Leadership Momentum Following Growth Investment

These executive appointments follow Analytics8's recent growth capital investment from Boathouse Capital to support the firm's long-term strategy to expand services, enter new markets, and enhance value for clients.

"The evolution of our leadership team positions Analytics8 for the new AI-driven market," said Munley. "We're scaling with intent and innovating our services and solutions in the work our clients entrust us with to drive their success."

