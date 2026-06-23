ANCEL Launches BS300 and BS400 Super Capacitor Jump Starters to Expand Its Super Starter Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANCEL , a globally renowned brand of intelligent automotive aftermarket equipment, has officially unveiled the ANCEL BS300 Super Starter and ANCEL BS400 Super Starter, expanding its BS Series of super capacitor jump starters for high-displacement SUVs, pickup trucks, and light commercial vehicles.

ANCEL Super Starter lineup featuring BS200, BS300, and BS400 super capacitor jump starters

The launch of these new products marks ANCEL's continuous investment in supercapacitor starter technology, rather than traditional jump starters, and further completes its lineup of battery cranking solutions tailored for multi-vehicle application scenarios.

BS200 Established the Foundation and Validated Market Demand

As the debut model of the BS series, the ANCEL BS200 Super Starter has garnered extensive attention and positive feedback worldwide since its launch, thanks to its permanent under-hood installation design, supercapacitor energy storage technology, and maintenance-free operation with no regular recharging required.

The ANCEL BS200 supports vehicles with engine capacities up to 3.0L / 2.5T, and delivers stable operation under extreme temperatures alongside built-in battery health monitoring functionality.

This model has proven the practical value of permanently mounted supercapacitor cranking solutions in real-world usage scenarios.

As real-world adoption expands, growing user demand for higher power output and broader vehicle compatibility has laid clear guidance for new product R&D.

BS300 and BS400 Expand Coverage for Higher-Power Applications

Driven by real user feedback, ANCEL has officially released the BS300 and BS400, filling the product gap of the BS series for high-load cranking applications.

With the addition of BS300 and BS400, ANCEL's BS series now forms a tiered product matrix:

ANCEL BS200: Delivers up to 700A of peak starting current and supports engines up to 3.0L / 2.5T

ANCEL BS300 : Delivers up to 1000A of peak starting current and supports engines up to 3.5L / 3.0T

: Delivers up to 1000A of peak starting current and supports engines up to 3.5L / 3.0T ANCEL BS400: Delivers up to 1300A of peak starting current and supports engines up to 6.0L / 6.0T

This expanded lineup enables ANCEL to provide more targeted starting solutions for a wide variety of vehicles, from daily-driven passenger cars to SUVs, pickup trucks, and light commercial fleets.

Supercapacitor Technology Redefines Vehicle Starting Reliability

The BS Series is built around mature supercapacitor technology, which rapidly stores energy from the vehicle's battery and delivers high-current assistance when starting conditions become difficult.

Beyond emergency starts, the system actively supports battery health by reducing cranking stress during engine startup and continuously monitoring battery condition through the companion app.

Key advantages include:

- Starts dead or frozen batteries in seconds

- No routine charging or maintenance — set it and forget it

- Performs reliably from -40°F to 176°F

- Extends battery life — rated for 500,000+ cycles

- 24/7 monitoring & alerts — know before you're stranded

Compared with traditional lithium-based jump starters, supercapacitor technology offers significant advantages in longevity, reliability, safety, and response speed.

From Emergency Jump Tool to Permanent Long-Term Battery Guardian System

Unlike a traditional portable jump starter, the ANCEL BS Series functions as an automatic jump starter system that remains permanently installed under the hood and is always ready when needed.

This design elevates the product's role from a one-off emergency jump tool to an all-in-one long-term system solution that delivers ongoing battery support and consistent cranking protection, greatly boosting overall vehicle starting reliability and daily usability.

Deeply Cultivate Vehicle Cranking Segment for Long-Term Strategic Growth

"The market performance of ANCEL BS200 confirmed that drivers are looking for a smarter and more reliable alternative to traditional jump starters," said an ANCEL product manager.

"The launch of ANCEL super starter BS300 and BS400 represents another important step in expanding the Super Starter ecosystem. Our goal is to provide reliable battery protection and starting support for a broader range of vehicles through a complete and scalable product lineup."

Looking ahead, ANCEL will continue investing in innovation across vehicle diagnostics, battery maintenance, and starting technologies, delivering more comprehensive automotive electronics solutions to customers worldwide.

About ANCEL:

Founded in 2013, ANCEL is a specialized supplier of automotive diagnostic and repair equipment. Its product range covers diagnostic tools for cars, motorcycles, and trucks, as well as professional maintenance devices like smoke leak detectors, super starters, automotive air conditioning flushing machines, fuel injector cleaners, and circuit testers. Supported by continuous R&D and a global distribution network across major e-commerce platforms, ANCEL is dedicated to providing efficient, high-quality automotive service solutions for repair technicians, distributors, and individual car owners worldwide.

SOURCE ANCEL