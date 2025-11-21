ANCEL to Showcase Comprehensive Automotive Diagnostic Solutions at Automechanika Shanghai 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANCEL is set to present a full suite of intelligent diagnostic and professional maintenance tools at Automechanika Shanghai 2025, the industry's premier annual automotive aftermarket event, running from November 26 to 29. Visit ANCEL at Booth B71 in Hall 5.2 to explore its latest innovations. The display will feature the ANCEL's advanced diagnostic tools for cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles, alongside specialized equipment including Automotive Air Conditioning Flushing Machines, smoke leak detectors, and fuel injector cleaners.

Ahead of the exhibition, ANCEL has finalized its customized booth design, centered on the theme "Professional Auto Service Solutions." The booth will feature ANCEL's signature orange branding and modern architectural elements to create a strong visual identity, directly communicating its professional and innovative market positioning.

At this year's show, ANCEL will present its latest product portfolio across five core categories, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to intelligent diagnostics, technological innovation, and integrated service solutions.

Leading the display is the DS Series of automotive diagnostic tablets, equipped with full-system diagnostics, active tests, and maintenance reset functions. Engineered to meet the professional needs of users at all levels, the DS Series is designed to significantly enhance repair efficiency and diagnostic accuracy.

For the commercial and heavy-duty vehicle sector, ANCEL will showcase the X7 HD, HD8000, and V6 PRO+HD—solutions developed to deliver extensive system coverage and advanced diagnostic capabilities for global trucks, buses, and machinery fleets.

Addressing the market's critical need for professional AC system maintenance, ANCEL will debut the AC3000 PRO AC Fluid Service Machine. Featuring improved filtration efficiency, automated service processes, and enhanced operational stability, the AC3000 PRO is tailored to meet workshops' requirements for high-performance air-conditioning maintenance.

Also on display is ANCEL's full lineup of smoke leak detectors, including the L5000 PRO and L6000, designed to rapidly pinpoint vacuum and pressure-related leak issues, boosting diagnostic speed for various repairs.

In addition, ANCEL will demonstrate its precision workshop equipment portfolio, including the JC600PRO fuel injector cleaner, TC3000 PRO transmission fluid exchange machine, PB Series circuit testers, BR1000 Brake Fluid Bleeder Kit, and the BST700 battery analyzer—tools engineered to deliver higher efficiency and stricter diagnostic accuracy for modern service environments.

From November 26–29, ANCEL welcomes visitors, professional technicians, distributors, and industry partners to Booth B71 in Hall 5.2 to explore its latest innovations and engage in discussions on the future of automotive service technology.

About ANCEL:

Founded in 2013, ANCEL is a specialized supplier of automotive diagnostic and repair equipment. Its product range covers diagnostic tools for cars, motorcycles, and trucks, as well as professional maintenance devices like smoke leak detectors, automotive air conditioning flushing machines, fuel injector cleaners, and circuit testers. Supported by continuous R&D and a global distribution network across major e-commerce platforms, ANCEL is dedicated to providing efficient, high-quality automotive service solutions for repair technicians, distributors, and individual car owners worldwide.

