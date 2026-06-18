Anchin Announces Keynote for the Firm's Sixteenth Annual Construction and Design Awards Event

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a New York-based accounting and advisory firm, will host its 16th Annual Construction & Design Awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 3 Times Square, New York, NY. Presented in cooperation with the New York Building Congress (NYBC), ACEC New York, and the Subcontractors Trade Association (STA), the event will bring together leaders from across the architecture, engineering, and construction communities to celebrate excellence, innovation, and industry impact.

For more than a decade, the Construction & Design Awards have recognized individuals, organizations, and emerging leaders shaping the future of the built environment. This year's celebration will honor firms that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in innovation, project delivery, leadership, and industry advancement.

The evening will feature a keynote address from Rizwan (Riz) Baig, P.E., Chief Engineer of The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. Throughout his distinguished career, Baig has led major transportation and infrastructure initiatives while championing innovation, technology advancement, and regional collaboration. His perspective on the future of infrastructure development and engineering leadership is expected to provide valuable insight for attendees from across the construction and design sectors.

This year's honorees will be recognized across three award categories:

Rising Stars Award

Recognizing emerging organizations that are making a significant impact early in their growth journey, the Rising Stars Award will honor Mancini and DeSimone Builders. These firms have distinguished themselves through innovation, strong client service, and a commitment to excellence that signals continued influence within the industry.

Industry Impact Award

The Industry Impact Award celebrates organizations whose leadership, expertise, and contributions have helped shape the construction and design landscape. This year's recipients are JRM Construction, Hardesty & Hanover, and TPG Architecture, each of which has demonstrated an enduring commitment to elevating industry standards and delivering meaningful results across complex projects.

Technology & Innovation Award

Recognizing organizations that are advancing the industry through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and technological leadership, the Technology & Innovation Award will be presented to SafeSpan Platform Systems, Beyer Blinder Belle, and Sciame Construction. Their contributions continue to drive efficiency, collaboration, and excellence throughout the built environment.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit Anchin's event page.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600—including more than 70 partners, principals, and managing directors—provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax , and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Frank J. Vitale

212.840.3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin