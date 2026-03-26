Anchin Named a Top 100 Accounting Firm by Accounting Today for 2026

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading New York–based accounting and advisory firm, is proud to once again be recognized by Accounting Today as a Top 100 Firm, Top Tax Firm, and Regional Leader for 2026. This recognition follows the firm's fourth consecutive year receiving ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award, the nation's only service excellence award for the accounting industry.

For over a decade, Anchin has earned consistent recognition from Accounting Today across multiple categories. These honors highlight the firm's longstanding commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver strong financial results, effective tax strategies, and trusted advisory services to businesses, investment funds, and high‑net‑worth individuals and families.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Accounting Today as one of the industry's top firms," said Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our team's commitment to excellence and the impact they deliver for our clients every day. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities with forward‑looking solutions and attentive service that support an outstanding client experience."

Anchin's growth continues to be driven by the strength, skill, and commitment of its team. The firm's professionals remain focused on helping clients navigate challenges while maintaining the highest standards of service and expertise. Anchin's continued success reflects its dedication to supporting clients in today's complex business environment.

The firm extends sincere appreciation to its clients for their continued trust and to its team members for their ongoing commitment.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600—including more than 70 partners, principals, and managing directors—provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax , and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Frank Vitale

212.840.3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin