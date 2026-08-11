Anchored brings institutional alternative strategies onchain with launch of three tokenized funds

Available now to eligible investors, aDHF, aLSF and aAIF provide stablecoin access to core alternatives, liquid alternatives and AI focused strategies.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchored, the digital operating layer for global capital markets, today announced that its first suite of tokenized funds is available now to eligible investors. The launch brings three professionally managed alternative strategies into the digital asset operating environment, giving digital asset treasuries, family offices and institutional allocators access to core alternatives, liquid alternatives and AI focused strategies through tokenized fund interests.

For investors whose capital already moves through stablecoins and digital wallets, alternative fund access still typically begins with bank wires, fragmented administration and manual processes. Anchored's new suite connects institutional fund structures with blockchain based subscription, ownership and redemption workflows, creating a more direct path for eligible investors to diversify onchain capital.

Three funds, three portfolio roles

aDHF, Anchored Diversified Hedge Fund

aDHF provides core alternatives exposure through a diversified multi strategy fund of funds spanning a range of institutional hedge fund approaches. It is designed as a core allocation for eligible investors seeking broad diversification beyond crypto and traditional public markets.

aLSF, Anchored Liquid Strategies Fund

aLSF provides liquid alternatives exposure through a multi strategy fund of funds diversified across statistical arbitrage, long and short equity, and global macro. It is designed for investors seeking professionally managed diversification with a more flexible redemption profile.

aAIF, Anchored AI Strategies Fund

aAIF provides focused exposure to the AI and semiconductor opportunity through an actively managed long and short equity strategy. It is designed as a higher conviction allocation for investors seeking access to long term technology growth themes through an institutional fund structure.

Across the three products, the underlying strategies are managed by firms with multibillion dollar assets under management and established, consistent track records. Anchored applies a rigorous selection standard that considers manager scale, track record, strategy quality, risk management and institutional operating standards before a strategy is included in the product suite.

"Alternative investment access was built for a world of bank wires, paper subscriptions and fragmented administration. The investors we serve now hold capital in stablecoins and operate through digital wallets," said Wenny Cai, co-founder and CEO of Anchored. "We built Anchored tokenized funds to connect those two worlds: institutional strategies on one side, and compliant, programmable access on the other. This launch gives eligible investors three distinct ways to put onchain capital to work without compromising the structure and discipline expected from institutional fund products."

About Anchored

Anchored is the digital operating layer for global capital markets. The company builds programmable infrastructure that connects assets, liquidity, compliance, distribution and settlement across traditional finance and onchain markets. Anchored's product platform spans tokenized stocks, tokenized funds and tokenized private market assets.

Media contact

Anchored

Toni Morales

[email protected]

Important notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any token, fund interest or financial product in any jurisdiction. Access to Anchored tokenized fund products is subject to eligibility, onboarding, jurisdictional restrictions and the applicable fund documents. Digital assets and alternative investment products involve risk, including possible loss of capital.

SOURCE Anchored Finance