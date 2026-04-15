Anchored Launches as the Onchain Market Layer for Real-World Assets, Connecting US Equities, Fund Products, and Hong Kong-Listed Stocks in One Programmable Infrastructure Stack

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchored Finance today launched the onchain market layer for real-world assets, bringing 24/7 liquidity, programmable infrastructure, and cross-border access to traditional financial markets for the first time in a single unified stack. The platform connects US and Asian capital markets on the same composable layer, open around the clock and accessible across both CeFi and DeFi.



Anchored enters the market with two simultaneous verticals, 1:1-backed tokenized US Nasdaq equities and tokenized institutional fund products, and announces Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX)-listed equities as a near-term expansion. The combination positions Anchored as the first platform architected from the ground up to serve both Western and Asian capital markets in a unified tokenization stack, at a moment when the broader RWA market has crossed $27 billion in onchain value but tokenized equity products remain concentrated almost entirely around US-listed securities.

"Ondo and xStocks proved the demand that global investors want 24/7, composable access to public markets, and the market responded with billions in TVL within months," said Wenny Cai, co-founder and CEO of Anchored Finance. "What they built is deliberately narrow with one market, one hemisphere, and one investor base. The opportunity we're building for is the full picture spanning US equities, Hong Kong equities, and institutional fund products in one stack, distributed to the investors who need access to them most."

A Market Layer, Not Another Issuance Product

Anchored integrates the full asset lifecycle: origination, compliance, issuance, distribution, secondary market liquidity, and redemption, under a single modular stack, designed for financial institutions, exchanges, and protocols to build on top of.

Core capabilities at launch include:

Tokenized Equities — ERC-20 standard tokens providing 1:1-backed, real-time price parity access to top US Nasdaq listings, natively composable with DeFi protocols for lending, yield strategies, and stablecoin reserve backing. HKEX-listed equities including Tencent, Alibaba, HSBC, AIA, and Meituan are in active development as the platform's next expansion.

— ERC-20 standard tokens providing 1:1-backed, real-time price parity access to top US Nasdaq listings, natively composable with protocols for lending, yield strategies, and reserve backing. HKEX-listed equities including Tencent, Alibaba, HSBC, AIA, and Meituan are in active development as the platform's next expansion. Tokenized Fund Products — Institutional fund strategies previously gated behind private banking relationships, made accessible through programmable on-chain rails across CeFi and DeFi venues simultaneously.

— Institutional fund strategies previously gated behind private banking relationships, made accessible through programmable on-chain rails across CeFi and venues simultaneously. Proof of Reserve Engine — Continuous, automated 1:1 attestation of all underlying holdings.

— Continuous, automated 1:1 attestation of all underlying holdings. Market Maker Network — A proprietary liquidity architecture enabling tight-spread secondary trading without requiring exchange partners to pre-deploy capital.

— A proprietary liquidity architecture enabling tight-spread secondary trading without requiring exchange partners to pre-deploy capital. One-Click Liquidity Hub — A unified interface for accessing, deploying, and managing tokenized assets across CeFi and DeFi venues.

— A unified interface for accessing, deploying, and managing tokenized assets across CeFi and venues. Open Integration Layer — APIs and developer tooling for exchange, wallet , protocol, and institutional integration at scale. Distribution is live via Monday.Trade, with additional CEX and DeFi integrations in progress.

Unifying Cross Border Capital Markets



Anchored sees one of the largest long-term opportunities in expanding tokenization infrastructure beyond U.S. market exposure alone. While tokenized equities have shown strong demand, the company believes the next phase of the market will depend on broader geographic relevance, stronger distribution, and assets that better reflect global investor demand.



Hong Kong is a natural next step in that expansion. As a major gateway to Asian capital markets and an increasingly important jurisdiction for digital asset policy and tokenization activity, it offers a compelling foundation for building more globally relevant onchain financial products. Anchored's planned support for Hong Kong-listed equities is intended not as an add-on to a U.S.-only product set, but as part of a broader cross-border infrastructure strategy spanning both Western and Asian capital markets.

"We're building toward a future where an investor in Singapore can access Tencent, a Nasdaq ETF, or an institutional fixed income strategy through the same programmable layer, at any hour, without a broker in the middle," said Cai. "That requires solving the whole stack, not one piece of it."



About Anchored Finance

Anchored Finance is the onchain market layer for real-world assets, bringing 24/7 liquidity, transparent pricing, and programmable infrastructure to traditional finance. The platform specializes in end-to-end tokenization of traditional financial assets, bridging legacy markets and blockchain infrastructure to create financial products that are accessible, composable, and always open. Where traditional finance fragments liquidity across intermediaries and off-hours trading windows, Anchored consolidates it into a single programmable layer that never sleeps.

Learn more at anchored.finance.

Media Contact:

Toni Morales

Anchored

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchored Finance