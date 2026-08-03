Ancient Crunch Appoints Al Matulis and Greg Reintjes Jr. to Executive Leadership Team as Whole Foods Market Rollout Goes Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Crunch, the parent company of MASA and Vandy, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team alongside the nationwide rollout of its products in Whole Foods Market stores this August, marking another major milestone as the company continues its rapid national growth.

MASA Original

Following a highly successful test launch in 93 Whole Foods Market locations earlier this year, Ancient Crunch has secured nationwide distribution in Whole Foods Market stores this August, significantly expanding access to its better-for-you snacks. To support this next phase of growth, the company has appointed Al Matulis as Head of Retail and Greg Reintjes Jr. as Chief Marketing Officer.

Matulis joins Ancient Crunch with more than two decades of experience scaling consumer brands across the natural, mass, e-commerce, and club channels. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles at Fortune 100 companies including Kimberly-Clark and Kellogg's, as well as high-growth brands including Kernel Season's and Quinn Snacks. With a background in biomedical engineering and an MBA in finance, Matulis brings deep commercial expertise as Ancient Crunch accelerates its retail footprint.

"I am excited by the opportunity to help lead Ancient Crunch's evolution from a DTC-driven business to an omnichannel focused house of beloved BFY brands," said Matulis. "We're building a best-in-class retail organization to support the incredible momentum we're seeing and continue bringing Ancient Crunch to more consumers nationwide."

Reintjes joins as Chief Marketing Officer, where he will lead growth strategy and marketing across the Ancient Crunch portfolio. Most recently, he served as SVP and Head of Marketing at LALO Spirits, helping build the marketing organization behind the brand's rapid growth and eventual acquisition by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Prior to LALO, he held brand management and commercial strategy roles at Beam Suntory and earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"Seth and Steven have identified the most important shift within CPG in the U.S.. Consumers are demanding high quality food made from natural ingredients.," said Reintjes. "I am honored to build the brands that meet that demand."

The leadership additions come as consumer demand for traditionally made, seed oil-free snacks continues to accelerate and Ancient Crunch expands distribution across the country.

"We've always believed there was a massive opportunity to bring real-food snacks back to grocery shelves," said Seth Goldstein and Steven Rofrano, co-founders of Ancient Crunch. "As we continue scaling nationally, we're investing in world-class leadership that shares our vision and has the experience to help us build the next generation of better-for-you brands. Expanding nationwide at Whole Foods Market is an exciting milestone, and we're just getting started."

The nationwide Whole Foods Market rollout includes Ancient Crunch's core assortment across both brands:

MASA

Original

Lime

Vandy

Original

French Onion

MASA is a traditional tortilla chip made from organic, nixtamalized corn and cooked exclusively in 100% grass-fed and finished beef tallow. Made without seed oils, each chip reflects Ancient Crunch's commitment to authentic ingredients and traditional preparation methods.

Vandy brings the same philosophy to kettle-style potato chips, cooked in grass-fed beef tallow and seasoned with simple ingredients for bold, nostalgic flavor without industrial oils, fillers, or artificial additives.

With the nationwide Whole Foods Market rollout, Ancient Crunch products are now available in more than 3,000 retail locations across the U.S., including Target, Sprouts, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Citarella, Pavilions, The Fresh Market, Butterfields, Happier Grocery, SunLife Organics, Nude Miami, Meadow Lane, and Amazon.

About Ancient Crunch

Ancient Crunch believes the most nourishing foods are the ones rooted in tradition. The company is committed to reviving real-food cooking methods and crafting snacks made with uncompromising standards — no seed oils, no fillers, no artificial ingredients. Just clean, craveable foods made the way they used to be.

SOURCE Ancient Crunch Inc