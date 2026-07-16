Ancient Crunch Expands at Target, Accelerating National Growth

Premium Better-for-You Snack Brand Launches MASA in 326 Target Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Crunch, parent company of MASA, announced the expansion of MASA into 326 Target stores across the West Coast, marking another major milestone in the brand's rapid national growth.

The Target launch further cements Ancient Crunch's mission to make traditionally crafted, better-for-you snacks more accessible to consumers across the country. As one of America's largest retailers, Target represents a significant step forward in bringing real-food ingredients to everyday shoppers.

MASA Original

"We're very excited to begin our partnership with Target and introduce even more shoppers to MASA and Vandy. We've seen how committed Target is to bringing high quality snacks made with real ingredients to their customers, and we are proud to work with them on that mission," said Seth Goldstein and Steven Rofrano, co-founders of Ancient Crunch.

MASA is a traditional tortilla chip made from organic, nixtamalized corn and fried exclusively in 100% grass-fed and finished beef tallow. Delivering authentic flavor with zero seed oils, every chip is crafted using ancestral methods and simple, uncompromising ingredients.

Target shoppers will now be able to find four fan-favorite flavors in stores nationwide:

MASA Original (OG)

MASA Lime

Vandy French Onion

Vandy Smokehouse

With this expansion, Ancient Crunch continues its rapid retail growth, with products now available in more than 3,000 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Citarella, The Fresh Market, Pavilions, and more, in addition to Amazon.

About Ancient Crunch

Ancient Crunch believes the most nourishing foods are the ones rooted in tradition. The company is committed to reviving real-food cooking methods and crafting snacks made with uncompromising standards—no seed oils, no fillers, no artificial ingredients. Just clean, craveable foods made the way they used to be.

SOURCE Ancient Crunch Inc