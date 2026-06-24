Angry Crab Shack Welcomes Ginni Naegle as Director of Franchise Operations

Seafood Boil Franchise with Asian-Cajun Flavors Adds Seasoned Foodservice Operations Leader to Enhance Franchise Partner Support

MESA, Ariz., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Crab Shack, a leading full-service restaurant renowned for its seafood boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors, announced that Ginni Naegle has been appointed Director of Franchise Operations. With more than 30 years of experience in restaurant and franchise operations, Naegle will help strengthen operational support across the brand's growing franchise system. She most recently served as Director of Operations at RMH Franchise Corporation.

Ginni Naegle, Angry Crab Shack Director of Franchise Operations

"We are excited to welcome Ginni to the Angry Crab Shack family as we continue strengthening the support we provide to our franchise partners," said Andy Diamond, President of Angry Crab Shack. "Ginni brings a deep understanding of restaurant operations, training and team development, and her hands-on approach will be an asset as we continue building systems that help our franchise partners operate successfully and grow with the brand."

In her new role, Naegle will work closely with Angry Crab Shack franchise partners and restaurant teams to strengthen operational systems, improve training resources, and drive greater consistency across the brand's growing restaurant network. Known for a hands-on, people-first leadership style, Naegle brings a strong understanding of how to translate brand standards into practical, day-to-day support for operators.

Naegle began her food service career in the 1990s at a local Bobby McGee's, where she advanced from an early role behind the bar into restaurant training and operations. The experience provided a strong foundation in team development, operational execution and brand standards, areas she continued to build on throughout her 25-year tenure with Applebee's.

"I joined Angry Crab Shack because I saw a brand with real energy, strong leadership, and a clear opportunity to grow the right way," said Naegle. "What stood out to me most was the team's commitment to its franchise partners and the culture they are building across the system. I'm excited to be part of that momentum and to help ensure our operators feel supported, heard, and equipped as the brand continues to expand."

Her appointment comes as Angry Crab Shack continues to build on its franchise growth strategy, investing in experienced leadership to support the systems and structure needed for long-term expansion.

To learn more about Angry Crab Shack, visit: https://www.angrycrabshack.com/.

To learn more about Angry Crab Shack franchise opportunities, visit https://www.angrycrabfranchise.com/.

About Angry Crab Shack

Founded in 2013 by Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack is a locally owned and operated seafood restaurant group headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. Known for its seafood boils featuring bold Asian-Cajun flavors and signature sauces, Angry Crab Shack offers a hands-on dining experience in a family friendly environment. With 27 locations across the United States and United Kingdom, Angry Crab Shack is committed to both flavor and community impact. Visit angrycrabshack.com for more.

SOURCE Angry Crab Shack