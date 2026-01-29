Angry Crab Shack's Mardi Gras Festival Brings Big Easy Spirit and Big Giving to Downtown Chandler

Family-friendly celebration features live music and Cajun favorites with a portion of proceeds benefiting Boulder Crest Foundation

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Crab Shack, a leading full-service restaurant renowned for its bold Asian-Cajun seafood boils, is bringing the spirit of New Orleans to the Southwest with its inaugural Mardi Gras Festival on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Downtown Chandler, Arizona, featuring a full-day celebration of food, music and community impact. The festival will spotlight pet adoption opportunities and charitable giving, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Boulder Crest Foundation, a nonprofit committed to improving the physical, economic, spiritual and emotional well-being of veterans and their family members.

Taking place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, the family-friendly event invites attendees from across the region to enjoy live entertainment, Mardi Gras-inspired cuisine, and activities designed for all ages.

"As Angry Crab Shack continues to grow, staying rooted in community is non-negotiable," said President and CFO Andy Diamond. "We're excited to bring people together through live music, Cajun favorites, and giving back in a meaningful way."

Festival Highlights

The Mardi Gras Festival will feature:

Live music and high-energy performances throughout the day, including Mardi Gras-inspired entertainment

Cajun and festival favorites such as jambalaya, gumbo, crawfish and beignets, plus additional food vendors

Family Zone + carnival attractions, including rides, lawn games, bounce houses and obstacle courses

Pet adoption spotlight, supporting Arf Anage Pet Rescue and iHeartMedia's Jon Jay & Pups, with adoptable dogs and pet-friendly vendors

, supporting Arf Anage Pet Rescue and iHeartMedia's Jon Jay & Pups, with adoptable dogs and pet-friendly vendors Eating competitions, plus $5,000 in prizes and a getaway raffle opportunity for ticket holders

Tickets and Event Details

WHAT: Angry Crab Shack Mardi Gras Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 | 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler, AZ

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now at MardiGrasAZ.com.

About Angry Crab Shack

Founded in 2013 by Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack is a locally owned and operated seafood restaurant group headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. Known for its seafood boils featuring bold Asian-Cajun flavors and signature sauces, Angry Crab Shack offers a hands-on dining experience in a family friendly environment. With 26 locations across the United States and United Kingdom, Angry Crab Shack is committed to both flavor and community impact. Visit angrycrabshack.com for more.

