Anheuser-Busch Invests $13 Million in Baldwinsville, NY Brewery, Expands Local Manufacturing Skills Training

LEADING AMERICAN MANUFACTURER CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON $600 MILLION COMMITMENT, FUELING PRODUCTION OF MICHELOB ULTRA AND ADDING CUTWATER PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD), a leading American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Cutwater Spirits and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, announced a $13 million investment in its Baldwinsville, New York facility. This investment will help Anheuser-Busch, the #1 fastest-growing supplier in total alcohol,1 meet growing consumer demand for Michelob ULTRA and Cutwater, the top 2 fastest-growing alcohol brands in the country,2 and expand local manufacturing skills training.

Baldwinsville Brewery

This latest investment is part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing Brewing Futures initiative through which the company is investing $600 million in its U.S. operations across 2025 and 2026. The initiative builds on Anheuser-Busch's commitment to investing in people, breweries and communities by creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs, building the manufacturing workforce for the future, and strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch said: "Anheuser-Busch is committed to supporting the communities where our employees live and work. Investments in facilities like our Baldwinsville Brewery help us strengthen our operations while creating and sustaining jobs and continuing to drive economic growth throughout Central New York State. We're proud to continue investing in American manufacturing and in the hardworking New Yorkers who help to produce America's most iconic beer and spirits brands every day."

This new $13 million investment in Anheuser-Busch's Baldwinsville Brewery will help increase production of Michelob ULTRA, the #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer in America,3 as well as upgrade can and bottle lines. It will also add new production capabilities for Cutwater to help meet rapidly growing demand for the #1 spirits-based cocktail brand in the U.S.4

As part of this investment, Anheuser-Busch will also open a new technical skills training center inside the Baldwinsville Brewery, one of 15 that the company is opening nationwide, to upskill employees across mechanical, electrical, digital, and operational areas. This new center builds on the Baldwinsville Brewery's already strong technical skills training programs. This year, the Brewery is celebrating the first two graduates from its Maintenance Technician Development Program—developed in partnership with New York State, The Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY) and the Teamsters—who went through hands-on training to advance from packaging operators to electricians.

Governor Kathy Hochul said: "New York has a proud manufacturing heritage that continues to fuel economic opportunity across the state. Anheuser-Busch's latest investment in its Baldwinsville Brewery, alongside the apprenticeship opportunities developed in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, New York State, MACNY, and the Teamsters, helps to create new pathways to long-term careers right here in New York and a bright future for the Central New York region."

Representative John W. Mannion (NY-22) said: "Anheuser-Busch's $13 million investment in its Baldwinsville Brewery will expand local production while creating new opportunities for workers to build their skills and advance into good-paying manufacturing careers. The new technical training center, combined with the company's successful partnership with New York State, MACNY, and the Teamsters, is exactly the kind of workforce development I've consistently championed because it's a proven model that benefits workers, businesses, and our entire regional economy. I commend Anheuser-Busch for continuing to invest in its Baldwinsville workforce and the future of American manufacturing."

Anheuser-Busch has proudly called New York State home for over 40 years, investing more than $100 million in its Baldwinsville Brewery since 2021, and remains committed to being a key economic driver in New York State. The Baldwinsville Brewery serves as a hub of innovation, and the hundreds of New Yorkers employed at this facility produce more than 50 Anheuser-Busch brands.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

____________________________ 1 Circana TUS MULC+ w/e 7/19/26 2 Circana, $ Sales, YTD 07.19.26, TUS HB GEO 3 Circana TUS MULC+ Volume Sales w/e 7/19/26 4 Circana, $ Sales, YTD 07.19.26, TUS HB GEO

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch